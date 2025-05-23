Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey claimed the prized scalp of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli for 43 in the IPL 2025 match in Lucknow on Friday, May 23. The 36-year-old fell while trying to cut the ball but was caught by Abhishek Sharma in the seventh over of RCB's chase.

It was a wicket SRH desperately needed, as Kohli and Phil Salt had set the early pace in RCB's pursuit of 232 in Lucknow. The pair had put on 80 for the opening wicket to lay the platform for RCB before Kohli was dismissed.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

The innings continued Kohli's consistent run of form in IPL 2025. He has made 548 runs in 12 matches for the franchise this season, and his innings on Friday was his first, since he announced his retirement from Test cricket.

Earlier, an unbeaten knock of 94 runs off 48 balls from Ishan Kishan helped Sunrisers Hyderabad reach an imposing total of 231-6 in their allotted 20 overs. Opener Abhishek Sharma made a 17-ball 34. Aniket Verma and Heinrich Klaasen made 26 and 24, respectively, as the 2024 runners-up set Royal Challengers Bengaluru an imposing score to chase in the second innings.

Romario Shepherd was the pick of the RCB bowlers with figures of 2-14 in two overs. The RCB-SRH match was originally scheduled to take place in Bengaluru but was moved to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in RCB's home base.

SRH will end their campaign with a home match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 25, while RCB will take on Lucknow Super Giants at the same venue to conclude the league phase on Tuesday, May 27.

