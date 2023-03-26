"Has never realized his potential in the IPL" - Former CSK legend Matthew Hayden on Ben Stokes

Former Australian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Matthew Hayden feels Ben Stokes could be the X-factor for Chennai in the IPL 2023 season. Hayden believes Stokes never really played to his potential in the IPL, but reckons that IPL 2023 could have something different in store.

In 43 IPL games so far, Stokes has scored just 920 runs at a modest average of 25.56 and has picked up 28 wickets. He made himself available for the IPL 2023 season and CSK broke the bank, shelling out a whopping INR 16.25 crore for his services.

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Matthew Hayden explained why he felt Ben Stokes could bring his best to CSK. He said:

"Stokes will be the X factor for CSK who has never realized his potential in the IPL and he is one of those players and we saw him play all over the world. Now, under a CSK regime where it's all about cricket I think that he's got a big chance to be the X factor this season."

Ravindra Jadeja can really drive a great outcome for CSK: Matthew Hayden

While CSK have signed Ben Stokes, Matthew Hayden believes the presence of an in-form Ravindra Jadeja will also make a huge difference to their chances of winning IPL 2023.

Since recovering from injury, Jadeja has won three Player of the Match awards for India across formats and Hayden feels his form could prove to be vital for CSK. On this, Hayden stated:

"For me the player to watch out for is always Jadeja. He is a quality all-rounder. CSK have got some world-class all-rounders, including who they've signed now - Ben Stokes. But with Jaddu at the best of his best, he can really drive a great outcome for CSK, this season."

CSK begin their IPL 2023 campaign against the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Friday, March 31.

