"Haven't seen a player with better wrist movement" - Danish Kaneria showers praise on Suryakumar Yadav

Danish Kaneria lauded Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav following his explosive knock against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 3.

The former Pakistani spinner opined that Suryakumar is the best batter in world cricket when it comes to playing wristy shots. He pointed out that the MI star is the only one who can clear the ropes with such strokes.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Danish Kaneria stated:

"I haven't seen a player with better wrist movement than Suryakumar Yadav. In the past, there were the likes of Mohammad Azharuddin, Wasim Jaffer and VVS Laxman, who were wristy players. But those guys could only take singles or fours with their wristy shots. Suryakumar, on the other hand, is able to even hit sixes."

Notably, Suryakumar Yadav played a breathtaking knock against Punjab, scoring 66 runs in 31 balls. He was instrumental in Mumbai chasing down an imposing 215-run total with seven balls and six wickets to spare.

"He needs to be a part of the Indian team" - Danish Kaneria on MI's Tilak Varma

Danish Kaneria also reserved high praise for MI's left-handed batter Tilak Varma, opining that the southpaw deserves to be part of the Indian team.

He emphasized that a special talent like Varma should not be wasted. The 42-year-old also named Rahul Tewatia and Yashasvi Jaiswal as the other two players who should get a run in the national team, adding:

"Tilak Varma is an amazing talent and he should not be wasted. He should play for India very soon. He needs to be a part of the Indian team on a consistent basis. The likes of Tilak Varma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rahul Tewatia should be given chances."

Varma has emerged as one of the top performers with the bat for the Mumbai-based side in IPL 2023. The talented youngster has mustered 274 runs from nine outings at an average of 45.67.

