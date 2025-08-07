“He also sings well” - MS Dhoni makes stunning revelation about Virat Kohli

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni made several stunning revelations about legendary batter Virat Kohli in a recent event at Chennai. The 44-year-old said Kohli is good at singing, dancing, and mimicry, with a love for entertainment when in the mood.

Dhoni and Kohli played together for several years across formats in the Indian jersey. The latter debuted for India when Dhoni was the captain and later took the baton from the wicket-keeper batter to lead the side.

The duo helped India win the 2011 ODI World Cup at home and the 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

When asked about something interesting on Kohli, Dhoni said (@itzyash07 X handle):

"He also sings well. He is a good singer. He is a good dancer. He is good in mimicry. If he is in the mood, he is very, very entertaining."

Despite their well-known bond, the duo have gone against each other in several intense battles in the IPL. While MS Dhoni has led CSK to five titles, Kohli finally won his maiden title with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 season.

When were MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli last seen in action on the field?

MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli were last seen in action on the field during the 2025 IPL season. The former endured a dismal campaign with the bat, scoring only 196 runs at an average of under 25 and a strike rate of 135.17 in 14 matches.

His struggles meant CSK finished at the bottom of the points table for the first time in their rich IPL history, with only four wins in 14 games.

Meanwhile, Kohli's IPL 2025 season was the polar opposite, with the champion batter scoring 657 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71 in 15 outings. Furthermore, the 36-year-old top-scored for RCB with 43 in the grand finale against Punjab Kings (PBKS), helping the franchise clinch their maiden IPL title.

