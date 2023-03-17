"He became busy with his life, and I became busy with mine" - Harbhajan Singh on reports of rift between him and MS Dhoni

Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh recently stated that he doesn't have any problems with MS Dhoni, denying reports of a rift between the two.

Harbhajan pointed out that they have shared the dressing room for many years both at the international level and in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and continue to share a great bond. The Punjab-born cricketer, however, noted that he doesn't meet Dhoni very often, given that both of them have gotten busy with their respective lives.

Here's what Harbhajan Singh said about his friendship with Dhoni on the YouTube channel 'Sports Yaari':

"Why would I have a problem with MS Dhoni? We played a lot of cricket for India and have been very, very good friends, and still are. He became busy with his life, and I became busy with mine, and we don't meet very often. But there's no rift whatsoever.

"As far as I know, he hasn't taken away any of my properties (laughs). But yes, I am interested in some of his properties, especially his farmhouse."

Apart from being a part of the Indian team, Harbhajan and Dhoni have also played together in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The veteran off-spinner was with the franchise for three years and was also a part of their title-winning campaign in 2018.

"Ben Stokes can win you tournaments" - Harbhajan Singh on the star all-rounder joining hands with MS Dhoni and Co. for IPL 2023

Harbhajan Singh further stated that the addition of England's talismanic all-rounder Ben Stokes will benefit CSK immensely in the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

The former cricketer opined that the presence of Dhoni and Stokes makes the Chennai-based team a formidable one in IPL 2023.

"You cannot write off CSK," he added. "If you start thinking that the team isn't going to do anything, they are going to prove you wrong. It's lovely to see Ben Stokes with the CSK side. He will bring a lot to the table.

"Ben Stokes can win you tournaments, as simple as that. That one guy is enough, he will stay till the end. Champions know how to win matches. CSK have MS Dhoni as the biggest champion, and now Stokes has come in, who is the biggest champion in world cricket today."

Notably, CSK acquired Stokes' services for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 mini-auction last year.

The MS Dhoni-led are set to take on Gujrat Titians (GT) in the opening match of the season at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 31.

Poll : 0 votes