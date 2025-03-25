"He is a bowler’s captain" - GT pacer heaps praise on skipper Shubman Gill ahead of IPL 2025

GT pacer Mohammed Siraj has heaped praise on captain Shubman Gill, calling him a 'bowler's captain' ahead of IPL 2025. Siraj is set for a new stint with Gujarat after being released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ahead of the mega auctions.

Siraj stated that Shubman Gill gives the bowlers what they ask for and freedom. He also added that since he made his Test debut along with Gill and has played with him, they share a strong bond and have a better connection.

"Shubman is a very good captain, and he is a bowler’s captain. Whatever the bowlers ask for, he provides. He gives that freedom to the bowlers. Our relationship is good, and whenever Rishabh Pant, Shubman, Axar Patel, and I are together outside, we usually roam around and have dinner together. So, our bonding is very strong. Our Test debut was also together, which makes our connection even better," Siraj told Revsportz during an interview.

Shubman Gill took over as GT captain in 2024 after Hardik Pandya departed, who led them in 2022 and 2023. They won the IPL in 2022 and played the final in 2023 but failed to make the playoffs last year.

Mohammed Siraj emphasizes the importance of having Ashish Nehra as a coach at GT

Former India pacer Ashish Nehra is currently serving as the head coach of GT in the IPL. Siraj expressed that he felt good upon meeting Nehra and the other staff. When Siraj joined RCB in 2018, Nehra was present there as the bowling coach.

"Ashu (Ashish Nehra) bhai welcomed me. I was with Ashu bhai at RCB in 2018, and the support staff was also there. It is not like I am meeting them for the first time, but I am seeing them after a long time. It feels good. The practice is going well, and it is fun here," he said.

He also spoke about the importance of having a coach like Ashish Nehra. He said that Nehra always stays calm unlike himself.

"As a bowler, it is important to have a coach like Ashu bhai. He has won a lot of matches for India with great performances, and he is a legend. I get to learn a lot from him. The way he stays calm is very important. But I do not like to stay calm," he added.

Siraj also spoke about how Mohammad Shami was with GT and performed well. He said that his aim is also to take wickets with the new ball like Shami did.

"Shami (Mohammad Shami) bhai also played here, and he was taking a lot of wickets with the new ball. I would like to do the same—take as many wickets as possible with the new ball and keep my team ahead," he said.

GT play Punjab Kings in their IPL 2025 opening fixture on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

