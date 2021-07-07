"He is the brand of Chennai" - CSK players hail MS Dhoni on his birthday

MS Dhoni's impact on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been paramount. CSK players too are well aware of the magnitude of what the former Indian skipper has done for the franchise.

CSK posted a video on their official Instagram handle on Wednesday to celebrate Dhoni's 40th birthday, where fast bowler Lungi Ngidi spoke about the legend.

The South African believes MS Dhoni is an icon not just in Chennai but in the entire cricketing world. He pointed out how Dhoni has emerged as a leader every time CSK failed to do well as a team.

Here's what he had to say about his captain:

"MS Dhoni is massive for cricket in the world, if we are being honest. I learnt a lot from him, especially when things were not going well. It is easy for everyone to be happy when the team is winning. But when we are not winning, that is where it really counts. That is when you see the leader come out of him. He is basically the brand of Chennai."

Playing under MS Dhoni is something I dreamt of: Krishnappa Gowtham

Krishnappa Gowtham was snapped up by CSK in the IPL 2021 auction. Although he hasn't featured in a single game yet, he has already been influenced by the aura of MS Dhoni.

The all-rounder opened up in the video, admitting that playing under Dhoni's leadership was a dream come true for him as it can maximize his potential as a player. Gowtham also believes he can approach the 40-year-old for any kind of help that he needs.

"Playing under Mahi Bhai is something that I have dreamt of. How he gets the best out of a cricketer...blindly any person can rely on him for any kind of help. It is about his aura and we all know how destructive he can be while batting and finishing off games," Gowtham asserted.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee