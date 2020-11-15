He is calm, cool, makes right decisions at the right time: Nasser Hussain praises Rohit Sharma’s leadership skills

Following Mumbai Indians’ fifth IPL triumph under Rohit Sharma this year, former England skipper Nasser Hussain has heaped praise on Rohit Sharma‘s leadership skills. According to Hussain, Rohit is adept at making the right decisions at the right time, which is why he has been extremely successful.

“His captaincy, he is calm, cool, makes the right decisions at the right time and he has had such a good time with MI that there are various cricketers around the world now, including in India, saying that maybe it is time for Virat (Kohli)to step down from T20s and let Rohit take over. His record speaks for himself,” Hussain told Sky Sports.

Hussain terms Rohit ‘one of the great white ball players’

In the wake of Rohit leading Mumbai to yet another title triumph, calls have been growing for him to be given the India captaincy in the limited-overs formats.

Describing Rohit as a great white ball player, Hussain added, “If you look at the 50-over cricket, he has a couple of double hundreds he has had massive scores, in T20, he lost a bit of rhythm but he made runs in the final.”

Mumbai defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the IPL 2020 final. Rohit led from the front for the franchise, top-scoring with 68 in a chase of 157. In the final, Rohit was involved in a massive mix-up with Suryakumar Yadav. The latter sacrificed his wicket despite being in great form.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth title triumph in IPL 2020

After Mumbai won the final, Rohit admitted that he should have given his wicket and not Yadav. According to Hussain, the statement says a lot about the kind of person and leader Rohit is.

“He is a decent guy when he said I should have sacrificed my wicket for Suryakumar Yadav. He is a seriously very good player and captain,” Hussain further said in praise of the Indian limited-overs vice captain.

Owing to fitness issues, Rohit will miss the limited-overs leg of the Australia tour, but will join the team for the four-match Test series. Indian captain Virat Kohli will, however, be unavailable for the last three Tests as he will be flying back to India for the birth of his child.