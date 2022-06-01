"He can lead Team India if needed" - Harbhajan Singh rates Hardik Pandya as a captaincy candidate following IPL 2022 triumph 

Former India bowler Harbhajan Singh believes that Hardik Pandya is a legitimate captaincy option for India after leading the Gujarat Titans (GT) to glory in the IPL 2022.

The all-rounder was named as the vice-captain for a solitary contest on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2021 but is yet to be considered for a leadership position on a permanent basis for the national side.

The 28-year-old was roped in by the new franchise ahead of the mega auction. Leading the side in their debut campaign, Pandya only experienced four defeats en route to winning the title. He became the fourth Indian player to lead a franchise to the IPL trophy.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 🤗 To everyone at @gujarat_titans , you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 https://t.co/KWmySdol4k

Naming Pandya as the best captain of IPL 2022, Harbhajan Singh said in an interview with Sportskeeda:

"Hardik Pandya has got to be the best captain of IPL 2022. He showed intent as a leader. Whatever doubts that were there surrounding his fitness, he has cleared all of them. His positive captaincy is a good sign for the future because he can lead Team India if needed."

The all-rounder earned a recall to the Indian team for the upcoming home series against South Africa. After being used primarily as a pure batter in a forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup campaign, he was dropped from the side altogether.

After undergoing several months of rehabilitation, Pandya attained full fitness prior to the commencement of IPL 2022.

"He is very serious, calm and composed on the field" - Harbhajan Singh

Pandya left a lasting impression off his first major assignment as captain. Critics had initially questioned the credentials of the all-rounder in terms of leading an IPL franchise. Several were left unconvinced of the captaincy choice due to the 28-year-old's off-field attitude.

hardik pandya @hardikpandya7 This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans @gujarat_titans CHAMPIONSThis is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans CHAMPIONS 🏆 This is for all the hard work we’ve put in! Congratulations to all the players, staff, fans ❤️❤️❤️ @gujarat_titans https://t.co/zEeqdygBEy

Opining that Pandya knew how to take the team forward, Harbhajan Singh said:

"Pandya has a different personality altogether off the field. But, when he is on it, he is a different leader. He is very serious, calm and composed on the field. He showed how to take the team forward. He impressed the most."

Pandya stepped up for GT on all fronts in IPL 2022. Apart from the captaincy, he promoted himself to No.4 and ended up as the leading run scorer for the side. He will next be seen playing under KL Rahul in the five-match T20I series against the Proteas at home.

