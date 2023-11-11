"He is going to get an IPL contract" - Aakash Chopra lauds Azmatullah Omarzai's performances in the 2023 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently lauded Azmatullah Omarzai for his all-round performances in the 2023 World Cup. He also opined that Omarzai will likely get an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract.

Omarzai scored an unbeaten 97 off 107 deliveries to help Afghanistan set a 245-run target in their league-stage clash against South Africa in Ahmedabad on Friday. The Proteas chased down the target with five wickets and 15 deliveries to spare to head into their semi-final against Australia with a winning momentum.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Lucknow Super Giants might be one of the franchises interested in acquiring Omarzai. He reasoned (2:45):

"I feel he is going to get an IPL contract. The auction is on December 19 and I feel someone or the other will pick him. The Lucknow franchise has traded Romario Shepherd with Mumbai (Indians), so a place is vacant there. He possesses an envious skillset."

The former India opener added that the Afghanistan all-rounder missed a well-deserved century in Friday's game. Aakash Chopra added:

"He does decent fast bowling, bats decently, and is a T20 journeyman as well. He plays T20 leagues across the world. So he brings a fair amount of experience. He deserved a century yesterday, but he couldn't score that. These things may happen but he is a very good player."

Omarzai amassed 353 runs at an exceptional average of 70.60 and an impressive strike rate of 97.78 in eight innings in the 2023 World Cup. He also picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.10.

"Afghanistan have played extremely well" - Aakash Chopra

Afghanistan registered a few stunning wins in the 2023 World Cup. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra also praised Afghanistan for delivering above expectations in the 2023 World Cup. He elaborated (3:25):

"Afghanistan have played extremely well. When you came into this tournament, there was an expectation that you would play well and that you would catch other teams with your bowling, but the point of discussion always was whether you could bat that well."

The cricketer-turned-commentator further appreciated Afghanistan's batters for rising to the occasion. He stated:

"However, they have done that, whether it is Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmanullah Gurbaz in one match, and Azmatullah Omarzai scored runs against India and scored runs here as well. They have done well."

Aakash Chopra concluded by saying that Afghanistan have emerged as one of the most improved teams in the tournament. He added that they will have to cover the road ahead based on their batting and finding more fast-bowling resources, highlighting they need improvement in the two areas when they play outside the subcontinent.

