"He was India's third-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup we won" - Aakash Chopra on IPL captain as potential wicketkeeper for 2026 T20 World Cup

Former India player Aakash Chopra has wondered why Rishabh Pant doesn't seem to be in contention for a wicketkeeper-batter's position in the Men in Blue's 2026 T20 World Cup squad. He pointed out that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper was India's third-highest run-scorer in their victorious 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

The selectors have picked Sanju Samson and Jitesh Sharma as the two wicketkeeper-batters in India's squad for the 2025 Asia Cup starting in the UAE on September 9. Although Pant wasn't available due to a fracture sustained in his foot during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Ajit Agarkar, the chairman of selectors, mentioned in the press conference that no player missed out because of injury.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener reflected on the wicketkeeper-batter options for the 2026 T20 World Cup, with a middle-order player potentially being required. As for Pant, he said (7:55):