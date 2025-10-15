“He has just won RCB the IPL” - Former India opener’s massive statement on Virat Kohli’s future

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth dismissed growing speculations about Virat Kohli's future with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and in the IPL. Recent reports have suggested that the ace batter has chosen not to renew his commercial contract with RCB after the 2025 season.

Ad

The news led to widespread speculation on whether Kohli would continue with RCB and ponder IPL retirement. The veteran batter helped RCB win their maiden IPL title in the 18th season for himself and the franchise earlier this year.

Talking about the recent developments on Kohli, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (22:43):

"It's just a speculation because he (Kohli) has just won RCB the IPL. So I don't think he'll retire. These are all obvious rumors. These are just business decisions (change in ownership). But as far as Virat Kohli is concerned, he'll continue with RCB."

Ad

Trending

Kohli starred with the bat in RCB's title-winning IPL 2025 campaign with 657 runs in 15 matches at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 144.71. The 36-year-old has retired from Tests and T20Is but remains available for India in the 50-over format.

"Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL" - Kris Srikkanth

Kris Srikkanth believes Virat Kohli could play at least another three years in the IPL, given his incredible form in the 2025 edition. The champion batter was a model of consistency in IPL 2025, smashing eight half-centuries in 15 innings at the top of the order.

Ad

"Why should he retire? He played brilliant even this IPL. Unless he himself personally takes a decision, that's a different matter altogether. Virat Kohli is good enough to play another three years of IPL. He will score runs always, being the king of kings," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

Kohli also top-scored for RCB in their IPL 2025 final win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) with a 35-ball 43. He is also the IPL's all-time leading run-scorer with 8,661 runs, including eight centuries and 63 half-centuries, in 267 matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More