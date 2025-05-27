"He might not be there" - Aakash Chopra on RCB star's potential unavailability for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that Tim David might not be available for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). He noted that such a development would put extra pressure on Virat Kohli and Phil Salt at the top of the order.

RCB will lock horns with LSG in the final league game of IPL 2025 in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27. While the visitors will book a spot against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Qualifier 1 if they win the game, a loss will leave them with an Eliminator berth against the Mumbai Indians (MI).

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener noted that while RCB would be delighted about Josh Hazlewood's potential availability for their IPL 2025 clash against LSG, Tim David's likely absence could hit them hard.

"The good news for RCB is that Josh Hazlewood has returned. They must be feeling very nice because josh (enthusiasm) returns because of Josh Hazlewood returning. It seemed like the bowling had collapsed. They conceded 200 runs in the last two games. One man was missing and the world looked a very different place. So he has returned now," Chopra said (13:45).

"However, the bad thing is that there is no update on Tim David. No one is telling anything. He might not be there, and if he is not there, there will be a lot of pressure on the openers. Let's be fair, they have consistently been playing well. Phil Salt and Virat Kohli are complementing each other and scoring runs consistently," he added.

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that Mayank Agarwal, if he bats at No. 3, and Rajat Patidar will be under a lot of pressure if RCB lose early wickets.

"Since Devdutt Padikkal is not there now, there will be slightly more pressure if Mayank Agarwal plays at No. 3 and Rajat Patidar after that. I think that is where the story lies. If one or two wickets fall at the top, which can happen, there will be a lot of pressure on No. 3 and No. 4, and you will have to try not to expose them," Chopra observed.

Tim David suffered a leg injury while fielding in RCB's previous game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and struggled to run when he came to bat. The Australian big-hitter has impressed as a finisher for the franchise in IPL 2025, smashing 187 runs at a strike rate of 185.14 in nine innings.

"That's an interesting thought process" - Aakash Chopra on RCB potentially playing Tim Seifert at No. 3 in IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

RCB have signed Tim Seifert as a replacement for Jacob Bethell. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru could consider playing Tim Seifert at No. 3 if Jacob Bethell has already left for England duty.

"I think Jacob Bethell has already left, and Tim Seifert has come in his place. However, Tim Seifert is an opener. Will you make him bat down the order in case Tim David is not there? Otherwise, you can keep Tim Seifert at No. 3. Now that's an interesting thought process," he said (15:30).

The analyst added that Mayank Agarwal can be left out in such a scenario, with Manoj Bhandage coming in as a lower-middle-order batter.

"If Tim David is not there, you can bring Manoj Bhandage there. Drop Mayank Agarwal and bring Tim Seifert at No. 3. It's not a bad idea. So Phil Salt, Tim Seifert, Romario Shepherd and Josh Hazlewood could be your four overseas. RCB might consider going in that direction," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra noted that RCB might feel the pressure heading into Tuesday's game as they have everything to lose. He pointed out that the pressure was evident when the Mumbai Indians were fighting it out with the Punjab Kings for a Qualifier 1 berth in the penultimate league game of IPL 2025 on Monday.

