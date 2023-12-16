"He is more of an ODI or a Test bowler" - AB de Villiers doesn't think CSK will go for Pat Cummins in IPL 2024 auction

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers accepted that while the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) need a fast bowler in the IPL 2024 auction, they can look at better options than Pat Cummins.

De Villiers believes Cummins has been a sensational bowler in the longer formats of the game. However, when it came to the T20 format, the former cricketer thinks Cummins hasn't been as effective.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about CSK's strategy and Pat Cummins:

"I don't see Pat Cummins going to CSK. He has been a bit expensive over the past few years so I don't see T20 as his strongest suit. He is more of an ODI or a Test bowler. But anything can happen in the auction."

He added:

"They (CSK) are fairly good in the spin department and I feel they will need a pacer. You will see these guys feature at the backend of the tournament. They always seem to find a way."

AB de Villiers on CSK's batting reinforcements

AB de Villiers reckons that CSK need to be smart with the batters that they want to target at the IPL 2024 auction. He knows the conditions at the Chepauk and feels that they need batters who can maneuver the ball around and play spin really well, rather than those who just look to bat in one gear.

On this, he stated:

"CSK need at least another batter in the top five. Playing there, you need smart players who know how to get runs in those conditions and who are good players of spin."

Given the retirement of Ambati Rayudu and Ben Stokes' unavailability, it will be interesting to see which reliable middle-order batter CSK looks at in the auction.