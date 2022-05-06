"He is one player who has feasted on Rashid Khan" - Lisa Sthalekar feels Tim David can counter Rashid's threat in MI vs GT in IPL 2022

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar believes Mumbai Indians (MI) power-hitter Tim David can dominate Gujarat Titans (GT) star Rashid Khan. The 25-year-old batter is in good form and played a handy cameo of 20*(9) to take his team over the line against the Rajasthan Royals.

Moreover, David has got the better of Rashid when it comes to their previous match-up. His stats against leg-spin are incredible and he smashed 36 runs off 19 balls against Rashid at a strike rate of 189.5.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Sthalekar explained why David has earned himself a reputation for being a reliable big-hitter in different T20 leagues around the world. She said:

"He can (hit big sixes) and that's why he is someone who has done well around the T20 domestic circuit. Obviously played for the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash. He actually has a great record against Rashid Khan. So there is no way Mumbai are dropping him given that Rashid Khan is playing for Gujarat. He is one player that has feasted on him so let's see how he goes on Indian pitches now."

GT will be keep to bounce back and get on top of MI: Shaun Pollock

Former South African pacer Shaun Pollock wasn't impressed with GT skipper Hardik Pandya's decision in the last game to win the toss and bat first. The 48-year-old feels Gujarat have done incredibly well chasing and they need to experiment too much. He stated:

"It didn't work out ( winning the toss and batting first). They will be keen to get back to winning ways. You don't mind a small blip, but when it becomes two or three blips then it becomes a habit and then there are issues raised and people feel like they're out of form. That's why they will be very keen to bounce back and get on top."

If MI win the toss and opt to bowl first, it will be interesting to see how GT approach their innings given their struggles while setting a target.

