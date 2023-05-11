"He is a perfect replacement" - Irfan Pathan heaps praise on Matheesha Pathirana by comparing him to CSK legend

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan has been truly mesmerized by Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's performances so far in IPL 2023. The 20-year-old has continued to grow from strength to strength as the death bowler for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in this year's Indian Premier League.

Pathan has been impressed with the accuracy and the speed that Pathirana, who has hit close to 147 kph a few times, has clocked in the season so far. He feels the young speedster is the perfect replacement for CSK legend Dwayne Bravo, who retired at the end of last season and became the team's bowling coach.

Speaking to Star Sports, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Matheesha Pathirana:

"Every team looks for a bowler whom they can bank upon in the death overs. MI had [Lasith] Malinga, they have [Jasprit] Bumrah. KKR had Sunil Narine during two IPL seasons when they lifted the trophy.

"CSK had Bravo and now they have Pathirana. He's a perfect replacement, plus he has genuine pace."

Pathirana made his debut for CSK last season, picking up two wickets in as many games. He has been incredible in the ongoing campaign, picking up 13 wickets in eight matches, and has recorded a three-wicket haul apiece in his last two games.

Irfan Pathan on the craze for MS Dhoni's batting in Chepauk

During the discussion, Irfan Pathan also spoke about MS Dhoni, who has once again been a talking point for CSK this season.

MS Dhoni has generally batted at the No. 8 position for the Super Kings in IPL 2023. Due to this, the wickets of players like Ravindra Jadeja, who bats just before him, is celebrated by the home crowd.

The CSK all-rounder has been pretty vocal about this and Irfan Pathan feels that it is just because the crowd wants to see Dhoni bat as much as possible. On this, Pathan stated:

"Chepauk is the only ground in the world where spectators cheer when a wicket of the host team falls. Reason - MSD comes on the field for batting. The audience warmly welcomes its beloved 'Thala' and wants sixes from him."

The Chennai Super Kings seem set to finish comfortably in the top two spots, having picked up 15 points from 12 matches. This means that the crowds are likely to watch their beloved 'Thala' Dhoni in action during Qualifier 1, which will take place in Chepauk.

For now, however, CSK's focus will be on their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Sunday, May 14.

