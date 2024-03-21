"He was playing pickleball for two hours non-stop" - Irfan Pathan on MS Dhoni's fitness ahead of IPL 2024

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan believes MS Dhoni's knee is as fit as ever after his recent meeting with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

The 42-year-old played through a knee injury in last year's IPL and underwent surgery during the off-season. However, Dhoni is fully fit to lead CSK again as they look to defend their title after the thrilling last-ball victory against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the finale last year.

Speaking to Star Sports, Irfan Pathan wondered if IPL 2024 would witness a vintage Dhoni.

"Last year, Dhoni said he was giving a gift to his fans with his cricket. I met with him a few days ago, he was playing pickleball for two hours non-stop. His knee was fit as it ever was. It's an exciting time for fans; he now has his vintage old look. Will we get the vintage old Dhoni too?" said Pathan.

Dhoni batted lower down the order at No.7 and 8 last season due to limitations in his running between the wickets from the knee injury.

The champion cricketer still played several useful cameos, evidenced by his overall strike rate of 182.46.

"There won't be much of a change" - Irfan Pathan on MS Dhoni's role this season

Irfan Pathan expects MS Dhoni to play a similar role to last year in IPL 2024, playing lower down the order and focusing more on contributing with his captaincy.

The CSK skipper became the first player to lead a franchise in over 200 games last year, helping them clinch a fifth IPL title to draw level with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

"His role has changed in the past two years. He comes in lower-order, plays lesser deliveries but hits the big shots, the strike rate is high. It's a small innings but a memorable one. I think there won't be much of a change in that this year. He will continue to play that role, and would want to contribute with his captaincy. But there won't be complaints if he treats the fans with more," said Pathan.

Apart from his inimitable captaincy record, Dhoni is also the seventh leading run-scorer in IPL history with 5,082 runs in 250 games.

CSK will open their IPL 2024 campaign in the tournament's curtain raiser with a blockbuster clash against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at home on March 22.