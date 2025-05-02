"He's got that mischief about him" - Virat Kohli reveals which teammate he'd want to bunk with ahead of RCB vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Star Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli revealed which teammate he would want to bunk ahead of their IPL 2025 match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two teams play at the M Chinnaswamt Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, May 3.
In an event ahead of the game, Kohli was asked to name an RCB teammate with who would be a great room partner to have. Kohli named wicket-keeper batter Jitesh Sharma, stating that he is funny but has not opened up enough with him.
"I think he is really funny but has not opened up with me properly is Jitesh. I would want to see that really fun, raw side of him because I can see it in his eyes he's got that mischief about him," he said.
Virat Kohli also praised Jitesh for his efforts on the field and said that he would want to know him more.
"He's very street smart. You can see on the field, he finds different ways of looking at things. So I would like to get to know him more."
When asked about a teammate whom he would not want to share a room or bunk with, Kohli hilariously named Swastik Chikara, saying he never leaves him alone.
Virat Kohli will be keen to fire against CSK at home
Virat Kohli has been in top form with the bat this season for RCB. He is their leading run-getter with 443 runs from ten innings at an average of 63.28 and a strike-rate of 138.87.
He has scored six half-centuries as well, with all of them coming in wins for RCB this season. The last time they played CSK in Chepauk earlier this year itself, Kohli missed out as he made only 31 runs from 30 balls.
However, he has been in solid touch and will look to deliver this time around. It is an important fixture for RCB as a win will not only take them to the top of the table once again but will also give them 16 points, which will more or less ensure their qualification for the playoffs.
They have won their last three games and will want to carry on their winning streak when they play CSK at home.
