“He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts” - Gautam Gambhir shares a picture with Shah Rukh Khan 

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has shared a picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on his official social handles. While posting the image, Gambhir praised SRK and described him as a "king of hearts".

Shah Rukh is currently basking in the glory of his newly-released film “Jawan”, which is doing great business at the box-office.

Shah Rukh and Gambhir share a significant cricketing bond as the latter had captained the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knights Riders (KKR), which is co-owned by the Bollywood superstar. In fact, Gambhir was the captain when KKR lifted the IPL in 2012 and 2014.

On Thursday, September 21, Gambhir took to his official social media handles to upload a picture featuring him and Shah Rukh. He captioned the image:

“He’s not just the king of Bollywood but the king of hearts. Every time we meet I go back with endless love and respect. So much to learn from u . Simply the best ❤️❤️ SRK @iamsrk.”

Post-retirement, Gambhir has been active as a cricket analyst and is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gautam Gambhir wants Ravindra Jadeja to deliver with the bat in ODIs

In one of recent interactions, Gambhir opined that all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja needs to be a lot more consistent with the bat in one-day cricket at the No. 7 position. Jadeja had a poor Asia Cup campaign, registering scores of 14, 4 and 7.

Reflecting on the all-rounder's poor returns with the bat, the former India opener told Star Sports that Jadeja needs to take more responsibility with the willow.

"We know he can bowl 10 overs on any given day on any surface. He is an amazing fielder but he will have to contribute better as a batter at No. 7 because you cannot go in with just six batters," he opined.

"If Ishan Kishan plays at No. 5, there are question marks there as well. So Ravindra Jadeja will have to win matches with batting because you might have a situation where you need 80 or 90 runs in 10 overs and the No. 6 and No. 7 batters might be playing together," the 41-year-old added.

While Jadeja struggled with the bat in the Asia Cup, he had a decent run with the ball, claiming six wickets in four innings at an economy rate of 4.34.