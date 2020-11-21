'He vents his anger out on me' - Wife Sakshi reveals some unknown facts about MS Dhoni

Barring a few incidents, MS Dhoni has always maintained an extremely calm demeanour on the field.

But according to the former Indian captain's wife Sakshi, who turned 32 on Thursday, he occasionally loses his cool off the field and vents his anger out on her. She was quick to add that she doesn't have a problem with the same.

In a video posted by the Chennai Super Kings on social media, Sakshi said that while MS Dhoni is normally calm and composed about everything, she is the only one who can provoke ‘Captain Cool’.

“He is calm about everything. I am the only one who can provoke him or upset him because I am closest to him. He vents his anger out on me. I am fine with it,” Sakshi Dhoni told CSK.

She further added that the family doesn’t discuss cricket in the house to help MS Dhoni switch off his mind when he’s off duty. Just like how the spinners blindly follow MS Dhoni’s advice from behind the stumps, even Ziva Dhoni – his daughter – is very obedient to her father.

“First of all we don’t discuss cricket. That’s his profession. They are professionals...She [Ziva] only listens to him. If I am telling her to do something, if I am telling her to finish your food quickly or eat this vegetable, I will have to tell her 10 times; including Mahi’s mother, including Sheila aunty. Mahi will tell her once and it will just happen in a jiffy,” Sakshi Dhoni explained.

MS Dhoni smashed his career-best ODI score of 183* against Sri Lanka in Jaipur

MS Dhoni had long, brownish-orange coloured hair when he first burst onto the international arena with those two epic hundreds against Pakistan (148) and Sri Lanka (183*) in 2005. Sakshi, however, isn't a fan of that MS Dhoni look.

“Luckily, I did not see him with that long hair because if I had seen him in that orange long hair, I wouldn’t have ever looked at him. There has to be aesthetics. John [Abraham] it sort of suited him, but Mahi with long hair and with that orange colour on top, was like...[Sakshi rolled her eyes],” Mrs Dhoni added.

MS Dhoni had an IPL 2020 to forget. Not only did CSK failed to qualify for the knockout stages for the first time in IPL’s 13-year history, but the skipper managed a meagre 200 runs – without a single fifty – at an average of 25 from 14 matches.