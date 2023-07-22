Former India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ambati Rayudu felt really special when skipper MS Dhoni invited him and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to lift the IPL 2023 trophy after their win over Gujrat Titans (GT) in the final.

With 19 (8), Rayudu played an important role in what was his final game in the IPL. Jadeja, on the other hand, had smashed a six and a four in the final two deliveries to deliver CSK a sensational win.

In an interview on Behindwoods TV, here's what Rayudu had to say about being called on the stage by Dhoni:

"It was sudden. He wanted to share the feeling of happiness with us. It was special for me as well as I have played with him for so long. Lifting the trophy with CSK was really special."

Rayudu further added:

"Winning the trophy itself was huge and this (stage) was the icing on the cake. The way we beat Gujarat Titans who have been playing so well for the past two years, I would say it was a theft. We stole the trophy from them (laughs)."

Ambati Rayudu on signing off with a win

Ambati Rayudu revealed that he knew coming into the IPL 2023 season that it would be his last. That made the win in the final even more special for him and perhaps that's why he couldn't control his tears during the celebration.

On this, Rayudu stated:

"I had decided it was my last IPL and I wanted to finish with a win. For me it was double emotional. It is a great challenge to win the IPL over a period of two months. When you do all that and you know that it is your last IPL, and then you reach the final and have a chance to win and win, I couldn't control my emotions."

Rayudu has won six IPL titles in total, three each with the Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings.