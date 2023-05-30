"He went through a lot last season"- Irfan Pathan hails Ravindra Jadeja for his heroic cameo in IPL 2023 final for CSK

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan lauded Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for his sensational cameo in the IPL 2023 final against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, May 29.

Jadeja scored 15 runs off just six balls, including a six and a boundary off the final two deliveries to help his team seal their record-equalling fifth IPL title. Pathan shed light on how tough the last year was for the all-rounder as he had to step down from the captaincy halfway through the season and praised him for this turnaround.

Speaking to Star Sports after the final, here's what Irfan Pathan had to say about Ravindra Jadeja:

"Hat's off to Sir Jadeja. He delivered for CSK in a crunch situation and took his team to a record-equalling fifth IPL title. He held on to his nerves even as the game seemed to have slipped away from CSK's grip. Personally, he went through a lot last season, but the India star all-rounder has put all the disappointments behind him. The son of Gujarat wins it for a team from Chennai in front of a capacity ground in Ahmedabad. It couldn't have been better."

Irfan Pathan on Mohit Sharma's performance

Irfan Pathan felt gutted for Mohit Sharma as the latter almost won the final, only for Jadeja to smash his final two deliveries for ten runs. However, Pathan also praised Mohit for having an incredible IPL season.

On this, he stated:

"The emotion Mohit Sharma must be going through is unimaginable. But what an impact he has made in this tournament? It was once in a lifetime performance from Mohit Sharma, and this season, he should be proud of what he has achieved. Hope he continues the good show in the coming seasons as well."

Mohit Sharma ended up with a staggering 27 wickets from 14 games this season.

