"He will plan to murder me" - Hasin Jahan levels serious allegations against Mohammed Shami

Team India's senior bowler Mohammed Shami's fallout with his estranged wife Hasin Jahan has turned uglier, with latter leveling serious allegations against the cricket star in her recent Instagram post on Thursday, March 21.

Shami and Jahan tied the knot in 2014 and became parents in 2015 with the birth of their daughter, Aaira. However, the two later went through an ugly separation in 2018. Jahan even accused the Indian pacer of adultery, match-fixing, and domestic violence.

Hasin Jahan claimed that she had not received enough support from the authorities, and she and her daughter were tortured by officials at Amroha police station. Jahan also remarked that the government has sided with the cricketer. She wrote:

"I was treated badly by my star husband and his family, I was forced to seek administrative and court help. But I did not get administrative help the way I should have. Amroha's police tortured me and my 3-year-old daughter. The government has insulted me and is watching the show of injustice done to me and is still watching, while people have still not found out the truth. Kolkata lower court is doing injustice."

Jahan made a big allegation by suggesting that Shami would plan to murder her. She added:

"Shami Ahmed (Mohammed Shami), BJP government and U.P. With the help of police he will plan to murder me."

It is worth mentioning that Mohammed Shami appeared in the Alipore court for a hearing ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup. He was granted bail in the case on a bail bond of 2,000 rupees.

"I wanted to get proper justice from the Supreme Court" - Hasin Jahan on her case against Mohammed Shami

Hasin Jahan remarked that she has had to go through injustice only because she is a Muslim. She suggested that things would have been different if she had been a Hindu.

"I wanted to get proper justice from the Supreme Court, but justice has not been done to me," Jahan said. "The court is just giving me date after date. The High Court does not want to hear me. These corrupt people have not allowed my case to be listed."

"And all this is happening to me just because I am a Muslim woman, if I were a Hindu and whatever atrocities have happened to me and are happening to me then maybe justice would have been done to me by now!" Jahan added.

On the cricketing front, Mohammed Shami is currently on the sidelines after having undergone heel surgery and has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

