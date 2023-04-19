"He will be a stalwart for RCB in the future"- AB de Villiers hails Rajat Patidar with special compliment

Former South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star AB de Villiers heaped praise on explosive batter Rajat Patidar and feels the latter could become a superstar for RCB in the future.

On the show 'RCB Insider', De Villiers was asked whether there was anyone whom he would give RCB's retired No.17 jersey. The legendary batter gave it a bit of thought and then decided that Patidar was the deserving candidate.

AB de Villiers acknowledged the great performances that Rajat Patidar has put in for RCB so far and believes he will only prosper further going forward. He said:

"That's a tough question. Maybe Rajat Patidar. "The Pata Man". I gave him that nickname. He looks good. He will be a stalwart for RCB in the future. I want to give it to a youngster, maybe Rajat."

Rajat Patidar was ruled out of the IPL 2023 season, leaving a void in RCB's middle order.

Faf du Plessis is going to bring RCB a trophy: AB de Villiers

While AB de Villiers retired from the IPL after the 2021 edition, another South African star in Faf du Plessis joined the franchise as their new skipper from the 2022 edition.

De Villiers and Du Plessis have been great friends ever since their days together in age-group cricket and the former was delighted that RCB signed the former CSK batter. He feels Du Plessis could end RCB's trophy drought and stated:

"Always. I knew it was going to happen (Du Plessis to RCB). Faf is the perfect fit. I think he is going to bring us a trophy. I think he is very happy. When he arrived here, he realized why I have always been so happy over the years."

RCB are currently in eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table with two wins from five games.

