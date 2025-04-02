"His fans gonna have to wait" - Social media reacts as Virat Kohli is dismissed cheaply in RCB vs GT match of IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) ace batter Virat Kohli was dismissed cheaply in the team's IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans (GT) at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, April 2. After RCB were asked to bat first, the opener perished in the second over.

On the fourth ball of the second over, he went for the pull against left-arm pacer Arshad Khan and was caught by Prasidh Krishna at the deep square-leg fence. The former RCB skipper scored seven runs from six balls during his brief stay at the crease.

It was a rare failure for the seasoned campaigner, considering it was just his second single-digit score in the last 20 IPL innings. Several fans shared posts on social media to react to Virat Kohli's early dismissal.

Here are some of the top reactions:

"Bro is always looking for an excuse to get out of a rookie bowler and give him an accomplishment," wrote a fan.

"Looks a good surface to bat. Kohli will be kicking himself for missing out on a big knock here. Should have waited a bit longer or maybe played that shot along the ground. Never mind, such is the nature of this game. His fans gonna have to wait," remarked a fan.

"Kohli sahab we can still bear slow starts but early wickets mat do yaar," commented another.

"Kohli against any kind of left arm pace is vulnerable. But credit to him he did nail that shot. Unfortunate it was down the throat," chimed in yet another.

It is worth mentioning that Virat Kohli kicked off his innings with a stunning cover drive off Mohammed Siraj's bowling that raced away for a four. However, he ultimately failed to score big in RCB's first home match of the season.

Virat Kohli has scores of 59*, 31 and 7 in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli looked in wonderful form in RCB's IPL 2025 opener against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). He remained unbeaten on 59 in 36 balls as Bengaluru chased down the 175-run target in 16.2 overs to claim a seven-wicket win.

He struggled to score runs at a good strike rate in the subsequent fixture with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) but played some impressive strokes during his 31-run knock in 30 balls.

RCB trumped CSK in the southern derby by 50 runs. The Rajat Patidar-led side are currently the league leaders of IPL 2025, with two wins from as many outings.

