"Hope you keep playing IPL until RCB wins the trophy"- Top 10 MS Dhoni memes as he turns 42 

Cricket fans flooded social media platforms with special wishes for MS Dhoni as he turned 42 on Friday, July 7. He is currently spending quality time with his family in Ranchi after having played in the IPL in April and May this year.

The legendary captain enjoyed a wonderful IPL 2023 season with his beloved Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Despite having a weak and inexperienced attack on the paper, he led the CSK side astutely and helped them clinch the trophy for a record fifth time.

Dhoni played through the season while carrying a knee injury, due to which he demoted himself down the batting order and played only a couple of balls in most matches. However, he made an impact in that little time by smashing a few sixes, much to the delight of his ardent fans.

"MS Dhoni used to drink Pepsi during the drinks break" - Wasim Jaffer recollects memories from his playing days with former India captain

Wasim Jaffer reminisced about his playing days with MS Dhoni on the latter's 42nd birthday.

In an interaction with Sportskeeda, Jaffer shared an interesting anecdote about Dhoni's habit of drinking cold drinks during the drinks breaks. This, despite them being considered unhealthy due to the presence of high sugar content.

“MS Dhoni used to drink Pepsi during the drinks break. It’s not allowed. Fitness wise, there is a lot of sugar in it and sportspersons need to stay away from it. But he used to drink Pepsi or Coke regularly. He was that kind of a person. Just because you are playing at international level, where there is a lot of pressure, you don’t change your process. That is what I like about him.”

On MS Dhoni's philosophy and the thought process, he added:

“He used to always say, the things that you have been doing, which have brought you success, don’t leave that suddenly, just because you are playing a different level of cricket. That is something which I feel has worked for him.”

