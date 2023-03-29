"Hopefully, the crowd will cheer for him and he'll get back to business"- MI coach Mark Boucher on Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians (MI) head coach Mark Boucher believes star batter Suryakumar Yadav will fire on all cylinders in the IPL 2023 season when his home crowd in Mumbai back him. The 32-year-old has been under the pump of late, having been dismissed for three consecutive golden ducks in the ODI series against Australia.

'SKY' looked distraught and many fans feared that it would affect his form in the shortest format as well. However, Boucher feels that Suryakumar is the best T20 batter in the world and that he will get back to his best.

In a pre-season press conference, here's what Mark Boucher had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's form:

"Surya is fine. Hopefully, the crowd will cheer for him and he'll get back to business. He is probably the best T20 player in the world."

Mark Boucher on first season as MI coach

Mark Boucher is set to embark on a new journey as MI's head coach, having previously coached the South African national team. He is pretty confident about making an impact and feels that the role of the coaching staff around him and others makes his job a bit easier.

On this, Boucher stated:

"There will be expectations, absolutely there should be and I'm looking forward to the challenge. I think that the team has been over the years and you have got the trophies to show that as well so I will be feeding off a lot of people around me we have got a fantastic support staff but a lot of stuff out of that as well we have got the scouts so there's a lot of support for me and my job as well so I'm just looking to feed off that and try to add value where I can."

Suryakumar Yadav could get another chance in the Indian ODI team if he has a fantastic IPL 2023 with the bat.

Poll : 0 votes