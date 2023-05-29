"Hopefully, I'll get another autograph from him"- Sunil Gavaskar on MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023 final

Former Indian legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar is hoping to get an autograph from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni after the IPL 2023 final on Monday, April 29.

Earlier this season, Gavaskar took an autograph from Dhoni on his shirt after CSK's final home game of the league stage and a video of that went viral online. The former Indian opener had also expressed his emotions on why it was so special for him.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live ahead of the IPL 2023 final, here's what Gavaskar had to say about Dhoni:

"I've been a fan of MS Dhoni for all that he's done for Indian Cricket. He's proven his greatness year after year and I will be his fan forever. Hopefully, I'll get another autograph from him after the IPL Final."

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was also present in the discussion and he shed light on how Dhoni and the CSK team management focused on continuity in the team. He added:

"Once his team is set, MS Dhoni and the team management doesn't tamper with the Playing 11 no matter who is available on the bench. A player like Ben Stokes - their most expensive player at auction - had to sit on the bench even after regaining his fitness because the team combination was doing well. Belief in players takes a big team forward and CSK is testimony to the same."

Mohammad Kaif on Shubman Gill ahead of IPL final

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif feels Gujarat Titans' star Shubman Gill will be one of the big players to watch out for in the IPL 2023 final. Gill has scored a staggering 851 runs from 16 games and has a mind-boggling three centuries in his last four innings.

Speaking on Star Sports' Cricket Live, here's what Kaif said about Gill's ability to be versatile:

"Shubman Gill has this unique ability to adapt to the demand of the situation. He can play explosive shots at the start of the innings and even in the middle overs, he is capable of hitting those big shots. He generally looks to set his eyes first and then go ballistic in the middle overs which is a great sign for any big batter. He knows how to convert the starts into big knocks consistently."

Dhoni's men will need to stop Shubman Gill early or else the opener could almost single-handedly bat them out of the final.

