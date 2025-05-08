How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s PBKS vs DC IPL 2025 match?

The start of today's IPL match between Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings and Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals has been delayed due to rain. The HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala is set to host the encounter between the two sides.

Both sides' campaigns are at a delicate juncture in the tournament. Punjab Kings, who have 15 points to their name from 11 games, need to win this encounter to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi Capitals, who have 13 points from 11 games, need to win this contest to move into Top four and fight for a berth in the knockouts.

However, the start of this crucial game for both sides has been delayed due to showers in the mountains. To constitute a match following the halt, both teams will have to play a minimum of five overs. In case the showers at the venue continue throughout, there is a chance the game may be called off and both teams may have to share a point.

As per current updates, there is an inspection scheduled for 8:00 PM IST. Should the game start in half an hour from then, no overs will be lost.

A change in home venue for the Punjab Kings ahead of their last home game of IPL 2025

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Lucknow Super Giants

The match between the Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, which was scheduled to take place in Dharamshala on May 11, has now been moved to the Narendra Modi International Stadium, Ahmedabad. The move has been taken due to limitations on air travel to the venue issued by the Government of India following Operation Sindoor.

Both Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings have had contrasting results when playing at the venue. While Punjab Kings won a high-scoring thriller against Gujarat Titans at the venue by 11 runs, Mumbai Indians slumped to a 36 run defeat against the champions of the 2022 edition.

