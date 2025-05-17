  • home icon
How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

By Lavil Saldanha
Modified May 17, 2025 19:47 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Kolkata Knight Riders has been impacted due to rain - Source: Getty

The start of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has been deferred due to heavy rainfall at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The persistent rain has also delayed the toss.

The last time the two sides faced off was in the ongoing IPL season's opening game, with predictions of heavy rainfall at the Eden Gardens. But fortunately, there were no weather interruptions during the game, and the match went ahead smoothly, with RCB winning the encounter by seven wickets.

Following the league's one-week halt, the return leg of the contest was supposed to be the curtain raiser to the remainder of the tournament. However, with rain coming down hard at the venue, we could be in for a long haul.

As per IPL rules, both sides need to play a minimum of five overs to constitute a game. According to ESPNCricinfo, 10.56pm is the latest a five-over-a-side game between RCB and KKR can start.

RCB and KKR hoping to secure a spot in playoffs

Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (in background) playing for RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty
Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (in background) playing for RCB against Kolkata Knight Riders - Source: Getty

Both RCB and KKR are yet to book their respective spots in the playoffs. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise (16 points in 11 games) have it much easier as they need just one more win to seal their qualification. They are also in with a shout to finish in the top two.

As for KKR (11 points in 12 games), a loss against Chennai Super Kings before the league's suspension put a spanner in the works for them. The defending champions will have to win all their games from this point onwards, hoping that a few results involving the teams above them go their way.

About the author
Lavil Saldanha

Lavil Saldanha

Twitter icon

Lavil is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda with an experience of over 4 years. He A Bachelor’s of Engineering degree holder in Electronics and Computer Science, he is a firm believer of verifying information from multiple websites, and always checks his sources' authenticity in order to provide his readers the most accurate information.

An ardent Team India and Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan, Lavil had his first tryst with cricket during his childhood and has grown up admiring how the sport brings people together over the years. He is a huge admirer of Mahendra Singh Dhoni due to the player's calm and collected nature. He would like to go back in time and revisit the 2011 ICC World Cup final between India and Sri Lanka if ever got his hands on a time machine.

Lavil, who used to play cricket at school level, has interviewed sporting personalities like Robin Uthappa, Leander Paes, Ankita Raina, Prashant Surve, and Des Buckingham so far in his career. He does not feel ODIs should be completely replaced with T20Is as he reckons every format has its own beauty.

In his free time, he watches Manchester United attempt to get back to their former glory days or plays FC 25.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
