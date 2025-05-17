How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today’s RCB vs KKR IPL 2025 match?

The start of the IPL 2025 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders has been deferred due to heavy rainfall at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The persistent rain has also delayed the toss.
The last time the two sides faced off was in the ongoing IPL season's opening game, with predictions of heavy rainfall at the Eden Gardens. But fortunately, there were no weather interruptions during the game, and the match went ahead smoothly, with RCB winning the encounter by seven wickets.
Following the league's one-week halt, the return leg of the contest was supposed to be the curtain raiser to the remainder of the tournament. However, with rain coming down hard at the venue, we could be in for a long haul.
As per IPL rules, both sides need to play a minimum of five overs to constitute a game. According to ESPNCricinfo, 10.56pm is the latest a five-over-a-side game between RCB and KKR can start.
RCB and KKR hoping to secure a spot in playoffs
Both RCB and KKR are yet to book their respective spots in the playoffs. However, the Bengaluru-based franchise (16 points in 11 games) have it much easier as they need just one more win to seal their qualification. They are also in with a shout to finish in the top two.
As for KKR (11 points in 12 games), a loss against Chennai Super Kings before the league's suspension put a spanner in the works for them. The defending champions will have to win all their games from this point onwards, hoping that a few results involving the teams above them go their way.
