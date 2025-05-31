"Hum bohot velle hai" - Bollywood actress reacts to Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur controversy amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Bollywood actress Rahul Preet Singh recently reacted to the Virat Kohli-Avneet Kaur controversy. The news of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru star liking an Instagram post of the social media influencer's fan account spread like wildfire amid the ongoing IPL 2025.

Rakul emphasized that it resulted in an unnecessary fuss. She suggested that such things come to notice because some people have a lot of free time on their hands.

The 'Mere Husband Ki Biwi' fame actress remarked that it shouldn't matter if someone has intentionally or mistakenly liked a post on social media. Her comments came on Shubhankar Mishra's podcast.

Before commenting on the controversy, she also picked Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma as the Indian couple that inspires her a lot. She said (from 45:25):

"Too sad yaar. Hum log bohot velle hai ki humko ye bhi pata chal gaya ke 2 million followers badh gaye. Farak hi nahi padta na yaar. Kya farak padta hai agar kisi ne like kara, ya nahi kara, ya galti se ho gaya.[We are so free that we even got to know that her followers increased by 2 million. It doesn't matter. Why should it matter if someone has liked, not liked, or mistakenly liked a post]."

It is worth mentioning that the aftermath of the controversy saw Virat Kohli issue a clarification through an Instagram story. He claimed that the like on the particular post may have been due to an algorithm glitch.

He wrote:

"I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding."

On the cricketing front, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket earlier this month, drawing curtains on a memorable 14-year-long career. He had earlier retired from T20Is following India's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph. The ace batter will continue playing ODIs for the national team.

Virat Kohli is RCB's leading run-getter in IPL 2025

Virat Kohli has shown stunning form in IPL 2025. The veteran batter is RCB's leading run-getter of the season, aggregating 614 runs across 14 innings. He averages 55.81, and his runs have come at a strike rate of 146.53.

Kohli has eight half-centuries to his name in IPL 2025. The Bengaluru-based side beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by eight wickets in the Qualifier 1 to march into the final for the first time in nine years.

Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS will square off in the Qualifier 2 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Sunday, June 1. The winner will compete against RCB in the final on Tuesday, June 3, at the same venue.

