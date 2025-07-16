“Humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi” - CSK star wishes wife on 4th anniversary with hilarious post [Watch]

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a hilarious post on Wednesday, July 16, to mark his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Anjum Khan. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. They welcomed their son, Ayaan, on February 13, 2022, and their daughter, Mehwish, on January 3, 2025.
To celebrate the occasion, Dube shared a post on Instagram featuring a lighthearted video along with three pictures. In the video, the couple is seen lip-syncing to a humorous audio clip that says:
“Humne socha the dono milke duniya se ladenge lekin humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi.” [We thought we’d fight the world together, but we can't even stop fighting among ourselves].
On the cricketing front, Shivam Dube had a fairly solid individual campaign in IPL 2025, even as the Chennai Super Kings endured a difficult season. The five-time IPL champions hit an all-time low, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history, managing just eight points from 14 matches.
Meanwhile, Dube featured in all 14 matches, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22, which included a half-century.
Shivam Dube featured in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad
Shivam Dube was a member of the Indian squad that lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa in the final held in Barbados on June 29. The 32-year-old played in all eight matches of the tournament, scoring 133 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 114.65, with a top score of 34.
In his overall T20I career so far, Dube has represented India in 35 matches, amassing 531 runs at an average of 31.23 and an impressive strike rate of 140.10, including four half-centuries. He has also claimed 13 wickets, with best figures of 3/30.
