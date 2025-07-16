  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • Shivam Dube
  • “Humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi” - CSK star wishes wife on 4th anniversary with hilarious post [Watch]

“Humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi” - CSK star wishes wife on 4th anniversary with hilarious post [Watch]

By Dev Sharma
Published Jul 16, 2025 11:16 IST
2025 IPL - Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Shivam Dube has scored 1,859 runs in his IPL career (Source: Getty)

India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Shivam Dube shared a hilarious post on Wednesday, July 16, to mark his fourth wedding anniversary with wife Anjum Khan. The couple tied the knot on July 16, 2021, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai. They welcomed their son, Ayaan, on February 13, 2022, and their daughter, Mehwish, on January 3, 2025.

Ad

To celebrate the occasion, Dube shared a post on Instagram featuring a lighthearted video along with three pictures. In the video, the couple is seen lip-syncing to a humorous audio clip that says:

“Humne socha the dono milke duniya se ladenge lekin humari khud ki ladaiyaan kam nahin ho rahi.” [We thought we’d fight the world together, but we can't even stop fighting among ourselves].
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

On the cricketing front, Shivam Dube had a fairly solid individual campaign in IPL 2025, even as the Chennai Super Kings endured a difficult season. The five-time IPL champions hit an all-time low, finishing at the bottom of the table for the first time in their history, managing just eight points from 14 matches.

Meanwhile, Dube featured in all 14 matches, scoring 357 runs at an average of 32.45 and a strike rate of 132.22, which included a half-century.

Ad

Shivam Dube featured in India’s 2024 T20 World Cup-winning squad

Shivam Dube was a member of the Indian squad that lifted the 2024 T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, defeating South Africa in the final held in Barbados on June 29. The 32-year-old played in all eight matches of the tournament, scoring 133 runs at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 114.65, with a top score of 34.

In his overall T20I career so far, Dube has represented India in 35 matches, amassing 531 runs at an average of 31.23 and an impressive strike rate of 140.10, including four half-centuries. He has also claimed 13 wickets, with best figures of 3/30.

About the author
Dev Sharma

Dev Sharma

Dev is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of experience. He completed his Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has previously worked at Times Now as a sports writer.

His degree has empowered him with a good understanding of ethics in journalism and effective interviewing techniques, which he employs in his articles. He researches and verifies facts from multiple sources and remains impartial in his viewpoints. He has had the privilege of interviewing renowned sports journalist Vijay Lokapally.

Dev loves cricket because of its ability to keep spectators on the edge of their seats and its ability to foster a sense of community and shared passion. He is a staunch supporter of the Indian cricket team and his favorite cricketer is Yuvraj Singh, especially after he hit those iconic six sixes in an over in 2007. He also admires Rohit Sharma’s leadership as he led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles and Team India to the T20 World Cup.

When he’s not working, Dev enjoys watching football or catching up on his sleep.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Srinjoy Sanyal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications