"I was actually trying to spin the ball hard almost like in Test cricket" - Moeen Ali on his match-winning spell against LSG in IPL 2023 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Moeen Ali spoke about his approach while bowling during the team's nervy 12-run win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 3.

The England international was the pick of the bowlers for CSK after registering his best-ever IPL figures of 4-26. He was adjudged as Player of the Match for his exploits, which also included a brisk 19-run knock off 12 balls after coming in at No. 4.

Admitting that he was trying to get the revs on the ball and obtain some grip off the surface, Moeen said during a post-match interaction with his teammate Ruturaj Gaikwad:

"I was actually trying to spin the ball hard almost like in Test cricket as much as I can, but not obviously get up there because they have dangerous players who can hit the ball."

Sharing his thoughts about the win that enabled CSK to open their account in IPL 2023, Moeen said:

"It's obviously good to win the game, it was excellent. With the ball I think, obviously, we were under pressure and I just tried to bowl my best and it was my day with the ball and I thought me and Mitch Santner bowled a really good partnership which is good."

The finger spinners controlled the middle overs after LSG scored 80 runs in the powerplay, courtesy of Kyle Mayers' pyrotechnics (53 off 22).

Mitchell Santner's tight spell yielded one wicket. The New Zealand spinner was also the most economical bowler on display, registering figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

"We know the fans are amazing, but the stadium, the fans, everything goes well together" - Moeen Ali

CSK's win over LSG also marked the four-time champions' return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the first time since 2019.

The Super Kings played a solid game of cricket at their fortress, extending their winning percentage at the venue to a dominating 72 percent.

Hoping to dominate in home conditions as the tournament progresses, Moeen Ali said:

"Amazing atmosphere today. Obviously looking forward to it as Chennai players. I've been here for three seasons now and I never got the chance to play for Chennai here until now. We know the fans are amazing, but the stadium, the fans, everything goes well together. It is an amazing place to play. Hopefully, our record here is good and we want to keep that up."

CSK are next scheduled to face the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday, April 8.

Will CSK go undefeated at the Chepauk in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

