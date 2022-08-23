“I would bracket him with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul’- Harbhajan Singh extremely impressed by Shubman Gill

Team India batter Shubman Gill has emerged as a brilliant prospect for the Men in Blue's ODI team after proving his mettle with consistent performances in the last two ODI series against West Indies and Zimbabwe, respectively.

The youngster not only became the highest run-scorer on both tours but also bowled over cricket pundits with his excellent batting technique.

One of the many experts that Gill has managed to earn praise from is Indian spin legend Harbhajan Singh. The former off-spinner has also been impressed by Gill’s shot selection and sound technique. The Turbantor said that he finds shades of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in his batting.

Speaking to the Times of India, Harbhajan said:

“He’s a sorted batsman, who has a sound technique and very good shot selection. In terms of batsmanship, I would bracket him with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul in the current Indian team. You love to watch them bat."

Harbhajan further relayed his strong belief that Shubman Gill will lead India in the future. The legendary off-break bowler opined:

“For me, he’s a future India captain. He’s got the game, and he’ll learn about the captaincy. So, why not?”

Shubman Gill wins back-to-back Player of the Series awards

Shubman Gill scored his maiden international century in the third and final ODI against Zimbabwe and was also adjudged the Player of the Series. The right-handed batter scored 245 runs in three matches at an average of 122.5, which also includes an unbeaten 82 in the first ODI.

The youngster expressed gratitude after smashing his century against the African nation. He dedicated the hundred to his father, whom he hailed as his primary coach. The Punjab cricketer said:

“My father has been my primary coach. I got a schooling after I got out in the second ODI, so I dedicate this to him.”

Last month, he played knocks of 64, 43 and unbeaten 98, respectively, to win the Player of the Series award on the West Indies tour.

The right-handed batter has established himself as a big contender as a backup opener after Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Rohit Sharma in ODIs.

Earlier this year, Gill was part of the IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans.

