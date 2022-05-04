×
"I don't have the build like Dhoni bhai, but I have the potential to score quick runs" - Wriddhiman Saha on his T20 role

Wriddhiman Saha has been in decent touch this IPL season (Credit: BCCI/IPL)
Ankush Das
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 04, 2022 04:55 PM IST
Wriddhiman Saha has made significant contributions for Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2022 ever since he was brought into the side in place of the under-fire Matthew Wade.

The veteran Bengal cricketer has played a couple of handy knocks, including a half-century that set up a mammoth run chase against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Not. Done. Yet. 💪@gujarat_titans Congratulations Team! #TATAIPL #GujaratTitans #IPL2022 https://t.co/D5patXFz9P

Despite being small in stature, Saha can hit the ball miles and has proved his potential time and again in the IPL. Throwing light on his role in the shorter formats, Wriddhiman Saha stated that although he doesn't have a good build like Chris Gayle and Andre Russell, he has the potential to play shots.

"I have always preferred to play the shorter formats since my childhood considering my style of the game," Saha told a select group of journalists. "It is true that I don't have a build like Chris Gayle, Andre Russell and [MS] Dhoni bhai and cannot play shots like them but I have the potential to score quick runs for the team in the powerplay and not think about personal milestones. I have done this on a consistent basis."

So far in IPL 2022, Wriddhiman has amassed 154 runs in five matches at an average of 30.80. The 37-year-old wicket-keeper feels he is yet to play to his potential, saying:

"So far, I think I have delivered 50-60 percent of my potential. I have failed a couple of times where I could have scored some runs and put the team in a better position but will hope to make up for it in the upcoming matches if I get the opportunity."

Wriddhiman Saha's good form in the top-order holds the key for the Titans as they chase the title in their debut season.

"I prefer to open the innings in the shorter format" - Wriddhiman Saha

.@Wriddhipops has been excellent in the powerplay! Will he give #GT another quick start tonight?📸 - Wriddhiman Saha IG#GTvsPBKS #IPL2022 https://t.co/9iAPe0Brdr

Despite batting in the middle-order in red-ball cricket, Wriddhiman has mostly opened the batting when it comes to limited-overs cricket. The hard-hitting batter played in the top-order in the IPL for Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

When asked about his preferred batting position in the T20 format, the India international said:

"Firstly, it is true I prefer to open the innings in the shorter format. I have mostly played as an opener in club cricket in Kolkata or former IPL teams. My nature of game suits well in the opening slot given that I like to play risky shots and use the field restrictions which have helped whichever side I have played for. So yeah, I like to open in T20s."
Wriddhiman Saha boasts an IPL strike rate of almost 130 in 138 IPL games. He also has an unbeaten century under his belt in the 2014 IPL final between Kings XI Punjab (now known as Punjab Kings) and Kolkata Knight Riders.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
