“I couldn’t get off the couch” - Former RCB batter reveals battle with cancer

Former Australian Test player and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Nic Maddinson has opened up on his emotionally and physically draining battle with testicular cancer. Having survived a life-threatening disease, the left-handed batter revealed that the toughest part was telling his son that he wouldn't be able to play, given the exhaustion.

Maddinson, who played three games for RCB in 2014 and 2015, was in the frame for a Test recall ahead of the home season against Team India. However, the 33-year-old was diagnosed with testicular cancer, requiring treatment. As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, he had to undergo chemo and radiation therapy, and he was able to triumph over it.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, Maddison revealed how understanding his son was of his situation. He said:

"The hardest part was having to tell August I couldn’t play with him. I was just so physically exhausted that I couldn’t get off the couch. He understood quite a lot of what was going on. He’s a pretty intelligent kid. He was always rubbing my hair and asking what happened to it. We just told him that I was sick, and I was taking some medicine that made my hair fall out. We told him I was going to be OK."

Having made his international debut in 2013, the southpaw has played only nine matches across Tests and T20Is. The ex-RCB batter had a forgettable Test debut against South Africa in 2016, registering a duck. His highest score in the longest format is 22.

Nic Maddinson hasn't played in IPL after his stint with RCB

Nic Maddinson has played 129 first-class games. (Credits: Getty)

Maddinson's last appearance for RCB came in the 2015 edition against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) when he opened alongside Virat Kohli.

When asked whether he would still want to play red-ball cricket for Australia, Maddinson said he would first want to confirm his availability. In the same interview, he said:

"It’s tough question to answer right now. Yes and no. I would still love to play Test cricket again, but I’m more realistic. The older you get, the less likely it is to happen. I had a really good opportunity last year and I just didn’t really grab it. I’m just really excited to try and play cricket again. I was dropped at the end of last year, so I’m not expecting to be straight back in the side. The most important thing would be to say I am available. That would be a nice day."

His last first-class outing was in March 2025.

