"I couldn’t sleep. What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball?" - GT's Mohit Sharma recalls the final over against CSK in IPL 2023 final 

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma opened up about his final over against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) final. The MS Dhoni-led side secured their fifth title following a last-ball win in the rain-marred encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

Veteran fast bowler Mohit was tasked with defending 13 runs in the final over against left-handed batters Shivam Dube and Ravindra Jadeja. He was spot on with his yorkers for the better part of the over, leaving the Men in Yellow to get 10 runs off the last two deliveries.

However, Jadeja punished Mohit by hitting a six as the bowler missed his yorker in the penultimate delivery. The all-rounder then finished off the contest with a boundary after Mohit bowled a disappointing full-toss on leg-stump.

Admitting that he could not sleep after letting the match slip through, Mohit Sharma told the Indian Express:

“I couldn’t sleep. Sochta raha kya alag karta joh match jeet jaate. What if I could have bowled this ball or that ball? It’s not a nice feeling now. Somewhere something is missing but I’m trying to move on."

Mohit turned out to be one of the biggest takeaways of the season as he finished with 27 wickets in 14 matches, only one behind Purple Cap winner Mohammed Shami. Mohit also had a poignant say in the final after dragging GT back into the contest with some key wickets.

"The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat" - Mohit Sharma

It was the penultimate ball that reinstilled hope into the CSK camp as Ravindra Jadeja dispatched the ball into the stands after it was delivered in the slot.

Stating that he was familiar with such high-pressure situations and backed himself to bowl yorkers, Mohit Sharma said:

"My mind was very clear in what I wanted to do. In the nets, I had practiced such situations and I have been in such scenarios before too. So I said let me bowl all balls yorkers and was backing my instinct."

GT head coach Ashish Nehra sent a message through a player from the sidelines and skipper Hardik Pandya also had an elongated discussion midway through the over.

While fans and pundits believe that it threw Mohit off his rhythm, the pacer said while disputing such claims:

They wanted to know what will be his plan of action. I said I will again try to bowl yorker. People are now saying this and that but frankly it has no meaning. I knew what I wanted to do.”

He continued:

“I ran and tried to bowl (yorker) again. I just wanted to be focussed and back myself. Whole IPL I have done that. The ball landed where it shouldn’t have and Jadeja got his bat. I tried, I tried my best.”

Will Mohit Sharma be rewarded with a national call-up following his exceptional IPL season?

