"I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle" - MS Dhoni on maintaining his long-hair look

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) MS Dhoni recently spoke about bringing back his vintage long-hair look. The cricket star once again experimented with his look earlier this year, growing his hair long while also adding some highlights.

Speaking about the challenges of maintaining such a hairdo, Dhoni mentioned that it now takes a significantly longer time for him to get ready for his shoots. He stated that he kept the hairstyle because his fans loved it.

The veteran keeper-batter, however, suggested that one should not be surprised if he suddenly decided to go back to his shorter styles. During an appearance at an event conducted by Skipper Pipes, Dhoni said:

"Earlier, when I went for ad films, I usually used to get ready in 20 minutes. Everything from the make-up to the hair would get done in those 20 minutes and I would be ready for the shoot. Now, it takes one hour and five minutes. So, it is a bit boring sitting on a chair and just waiting, but I am doing it because my fans have loved my new hairstyle."

He added:

"So, I will try to keep it for some time. However, it is very tough to maintain it. I will try to keep it this way as long as I can. But it is possible that one day I wake up and decide it's enough; I'll cut it down." He added.

MS Dhoni led CSK to their record-equalling fifth IPL trophy earlier this year. He is set to lead the Chennai-based side in the upcoming edition as well.

"He does not tell us what he is going to do" - CSK CEO on MS Dhoni's IPL future

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan disclosed that MS Dhoni has not informed the franchise about his future plans. He indicated that the 42-year-old himself would disclose it to the fans.

He, however, did confirm that Dhoni has begun his preparation for IPL 2024 and is likely to hit the nets in a few days. Viswanathan made these comments at the launch of Junior Super Kings event. He said:

"That I do not know (MS Dhoni's IPL future). See, as far as the captain is concerned, he will answer you directly. He does not tell us what he is going to do. He is doing well now. He has started his rehab. He started working in the gym. And, probably in another 10 days he’ll start working in the nets also."

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni featured in all the matches for CSK at the IPL 2023 despite a troubled knee. Following the culmination of the season, he underwent successful knee surgery at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai.

