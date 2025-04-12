"I feel this team is thinking that Washi does not have any role as a bowler" - Aakash Chopra on Washington Sundar ahead of GT-LSG IPL 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has opined that the Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently not seeing a role for Washington Sundar with the ball in IPL 2025. He pointed out that the spin-bowling all-rounder wasn't used as an Impact Sub in the franchise's previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ad

GT will lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 26 of IPL 2025 in Lucknow in the afternoon game on Saturday, April 12. The IPL 2022 champions used Kulwant Khejroliya ahead of Sundar as the Impact Sub in their 58-run win against RR in Ahmedabad on April 9.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether the Gujarat Titans have used Washington Sundar properly in IPL 2025.

Ad

Trending

"They played him one match, and he scored 49 runs. They made him sit wearing the pads in the next match but didn't get him to bat and didn't bring him in to bowl either. So what are these people doing? Sometimes, you feel for them," Chopra responded (8:15).

"As of now, I feel this team is thinking that Washi does not have any role as a bowler. So they would get him to bat when required, or else they would leave him out. I think that is the mindset with which they are going to play, but they are flexible. So they will play him the day there is an opportunity," he added.

Ad

Washington Sundar smashed 49 runs off 29 deliveries in the Gujarat Titans' seven-wicket win in their IPL 2025 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Hyderabad on April 6. He wasn't used with the ball in that game and was neither part of the starting XI nor used as an Impact Player in their next match against RR.

"You will have 3 left-handers in the middle overs" - Aakash Chopra expects Washington Sundar to be a part of GT's playing combination for IPL 2025 clash vs LSG

GT could use Washington Sundar as an off-spinner against LSG. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra opined that Washington Sundar might be a part of the Gujarat Titans' playing combination for their IPL 2025 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Ad

"He might be seen playing in this match. I am saying that because you will have three left-handers in the middle overs. Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran and David Miller will be there, and we might see Shahbaz Ahmed at times there. There are plenty of left-handers in this side. So he might have a role as a bowler as well," he reasoned.

Ad

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the Tamil Nadu all-rounder might play as an Impact Player in Kulwant Khejroliya's place.

"The top three are playing very well thus far. Sai Sudharsan is absolutely outstanding. His batting has been gold dust. Shubman Gill is batting beautifully. Jos Buttler had a rare failure, but he is in excellent form. With Washi scoring runs, the team is looking good. Sherfane Rutherford also hits a lot of sixes. Washi might actually play in this game. He might be the Impact Player instead of Khejroliya," Chopra observed.

Kulwant Khejroliya registered figures of 1/29 in three overs in GT's IPL 2025 clash against RR. The left-arm seamer might have to make way for Washington Sundar if the visitors want to bolster their batting and spin-bowling department against LSG.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More