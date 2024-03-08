"I feel you will see him on the field for a long time to come" - Zaheer Khan on how long he expects MS Dhoni to play for CSK in the IPL

Zaheer Khan expects MS Dhoni to continue playing for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a few more years.

Dhoni led CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL title last year. The talismanic skipper will hope to do an encore in what could be his last season as a player for the Chennai-based franchise.

During a discussion on Colors Cineplex, Zaheer was asked how long he expects Dhoni to play for the Chennai Super Kings.

"I feel you will see him on the field for a long time to come. You enjoy the game when you go away from the pressures of international cricket. The only challenge is how you prepare in the middle phase from IPL to IPL when you are away from cricket," he responded.

The former India pacer added that Dhoni is an inspirational leader and is mentally and physically refreshed for the upcoming season.

"However, if you talk only about cricket and the way he is taking the team along, you see an inspiration walking on the ground, and you will want this journey to continue for many years to come. I met him recently. He was looking very fit and mentally fresh. He was looking forward to this season," Zaheer stated.

Dhoni smashed 104 runs at an outstanding strike rate of 182.45 and remained unbeaten in eight of his 12 innings in IPL 2023. He was bothered by a knee injury and underwent surgery after the tournament.

"They have an extremely settled squad" - Zaheer Khan on CSK's strengths heading into IPL 2024

CSK have a well-rounded squad. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Zaheer Khan was further asked about the Chennai Super Kings' strengths heading into IPL 2024.

"They have an extremely settled squad. Chennai's approach has been that you don't see too many changes there. Shardul Thakur has come back now, who was a part of the Chennai Super Kings earlier as well. So he would know the team culture," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator expects Rachin Ravindra to shine at the top of the order for CSK if Devon Conway isn't available.

"If Devon Conway doesn't take part in the initial stages or is not seen much in this IPL, Rachin Ravindra has that opportunity. We have seen a player only improve after coming into this atmosphere. The squad is settled and you can always expect good things from them," Zaheer noted.

Zaheer observed that the defending champions have a plethora of seam-bowling options. He added that they have a few spin-bowling all-rounders and an X-factor spinner in Maheesh Theeksana.

