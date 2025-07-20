"I first got a call from RCB" - Uncapped CSK star's stunning tale on being signed as a replacement during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has revealed that he was approached by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before joining the Super Kings as a replacement player during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Gujarat-based player said that the Super Kings provided him with the much-needed clarity, while the Bengaluru-based franchise asked him to participate in trials. Later, Urvil replaced injured Vansh Bedi as a replacement player for CSK amid the IPL 2025 season.

Ad

Speaking to the GC Podcast YouTube Channel, Urvil Patel said:

“5:08 - When I came to know about it, I was very excited because I remember there were two good news for me on the same day. I first got a call from RCB that Devdutt Padikkal might have been injured. So, they were looking for a replacement. So, they called me first, but they didn’t confirm whether they would pick me. They asked me to come for a 15-day trial.”

Ad

Trending

“5:36 – After one hour, I got a call from CSK. Srikanth Sir from scouting called me and said they are considering me as a replacement player. So, be ready. So, I was confused. I said, ‘Sir, RCB also called me.’ He said they were sure about my inclusion in the team. He told me to be ready and wait for BCCI’s approval. It was a very good moment for me. I remember we were on vacation, so the family was together. I remember the call was around 1 pm, and I told the family in the evening that it’s clear that I am going to CSK,” he added.

Ad

The 26-year-old added that he had already played trial matches for the Super Kings when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured, but Ayush Mhatre was picked ahead of him. He said:

“23:30 – I think that I got a call in April. When Ruturaj got injured, there were trials. CSK called me and Mhatre. I went to the trials and batted in the nets for two days. Then they took Ayush. After one month, they said that there is an intra-squad trial match and invited me. I went there and played that match. I performed well in both matches. In one match, I scored 20-ball 40 and 20-ball 51 in another. They selected me with those performances.”

Ad

Ad

“When it didn’t happen, it hurt” – CSK youngster on going unsold at IPL 2025 auction

Urvil Patel further shared about his disappointment at going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The right-handed batter added that the setback led to his fastest T20 century. He said in the same interaction:

“12:38 – IPL auction was around 24-25. Ahead of the auction, I was like, one of the teams will be me. My family had more expectations of me than I had of myself. When it didn’t happen, it hurt that somewhere I have been working hard for so many years, if I miss these things for one or two years, then it’s difficult to grow in cricket.”

Ad

“13:22 – I remember there was no match on the 26th. I was at the hotel and my father called me in the morning. I never saw my father so sad in my entire life, regardless of the problem, so I cut the call. I felt something from inside that whatever I play, it will be for him. There’s nothing on my mind about breaking records. By God’s grace, I scripted the record for India’s fastest T20 hundred,” he added.

Urvil Patel holds the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian player, having smashed a 28-ball ton for Gujarat against Tripura in Indore in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More