"I first got a call from RCB" - Uncapped CSK star's stunning tale on being signed as a replacement during IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Urvil Patel has revealed that he was approached by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before joining the Super Kings as a replacement player during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The Gujarat-based player said that the Super Kings provided him with the much-needed clarity, while the Bengaluru-based franchise asked him to participate in trials. Later, Urvil replaced injured Vansh Bedi as a replacement player for CSK amid the IPL 2025 season.
Speaking to the GC Podcast YouTube Channel, Urvil Patel said:
“5:08 - When I came to know about it, I was very excited because I remember there were two good news for me on the same day. I first got a call from RCB that Devdutt Padikkal might have been injured. So, they were looking for a replacement. So, they called me first, but they didn’t confirm whether they would pick me. They asked me to come for a 15-day trial.”
“5:36 – After one hour, I got a call from CSK. Srikanth Sir from scouting called me and said they are considering me as a replacement player. So, be ready. So, I was confused. I said, ‘Sir, RCB also called me.’ He said they were sure about my inclusion in the team. He told me to be ready and wait for BCCI’s approval. It was a very good moment for me. I remember we were on vacation, so the family was together. I remember the call was around 1 pm, and I told the family in the evening that it’s clear that I am going to CSK,” he added.
The 26-year-old added that he had already played trial matches for the Super Kings when skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad was injured, but Ayush Mhatre was picked ahead of him. He said:
“23:30 – I think that I got a call in April. When Ruturaj got injured, there were trials. CSK called me and Mhatre. I went to the trials and batted in the nets for two days. Then they took Ayush. After one month, they said that there is an intra-squad trial match and invited me. I went there and played that match. I performed well in both matches. In one match, I scored 20-ball 40 and 20-ball 51 in another. They selected me with those performances.”
“When it didn’t happen, it hurt” – CSK youngster on going unsold at IPL 2025 auction
Urvil Patel further shared about his disappointment at going unsold at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The right-handed batter added that the setback led to his fastest T20 century. He said in the same interaction:
“12:38 – IPL auction was around 24-25. Ahead of the auction, I was like, one of the teams will be me. My family had more expectations of me than I had of myself. When it didn’t happen, it hurt that somewhere I have been working hard for so many years, if I miss these things for one or two years, then it’s difficult to grow in cricket.”
“13:22 – I remember there was no match on the 26th. I was at the hotel and my father called me in the morning. I never saw my father so sad in my entire life, regardless of the problem, so I cut the call. I felt something from inside that whatever I play, it will be for him. There’s nothing on my mind about breaking records. By God’s grace, I scripted the record for India’s fastest T20 hundred,” he added.
Urvil Patel holds the record for the fastest T20 century by an Indian player, having smashed a 28-ball ton for Gujarat against Tripura in Indore in 2024.
