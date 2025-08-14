  • home icon
  • Cricket News
  • "I hope the extra pay was taken out of Ash's 9.75 crores" - Fans slam R Ashwin for his revelation that CSK paid 'extra money' to buy Dewald Brevis

"I hope the extra pay was taken out of Ash's 9.75 crores" - Fans slam R Ashwin for his revelation that CSK paid 'extra money' to buy Dewald Brevis

By James Kuanal
Modified Aug 14, 2025 10:11 IST
CSK
CSK bought Dewald Brevis for INR 2.2 crore. [Getty Images and @SergioCSKK on X]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed that the franchise was willing to pay Proteas batting prodigy Dewald Brevis to buy him mid IPL 2025 season, drawing reactions from users on X. Notably, the Chennai-based franchise paid him INR 2.2 crore to buy him for injured Gurjapneet Singh.

Ad

Brevis’ base price was INR 75 lakh. Surprisingly, the 22-year-old failed to find a buyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.

Brevis delivered for CSK, amassing 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (via Sportskeeda):

“Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him, but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise," he added.

The revelation came after Brevis smashed a 41-ball hundred against Australia in the second T20I.

Ad

Fans on X, however, slammed R Ashwin for leaking the franchise news. One user wrote:

"I hope the extra pay was taken out of Ash's 9.75 crores."

Another user commented:

"I Think He Deserves This Amount."

A third user added:

"Dude, this guy might be an ipl and test legend but my god he should leave the team rn."

Here are a few more reactions:

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Not all is well between R Ashwin and CSK

Things are not going smoothly between R Ashwin and CSK ahead of IPL 2026 retention. The off-spinner recently claimed that the five-time champions are yet to give him clarity regarding retention and release. Citing an example of his previous IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he said on his YouTube channel (via ESPNcricinfo):

"I played three years for RR. After my 1st year, I got an email from the CEO saying this is your performance, this is our expectation and we're renewing your contract. It's one plus one plus one - the contract renewal. After every season, it's the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the player if they're retaining or releasing him."
Ad
"Every player seeks clarity. As things stand, it's not in my hands. I've just asked for clarity. The situation we're in, all the news floating around, none of it is coming from the players," Ashwin added.

CSK splurged INR 9.75 crore to buy R Ashwin at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The legendary bowler reunited with his old franchise for the first time after 2015. He, however, managed just seven wickets in nine games. With the bat, he scored 33 runs in four innings.

About the author
James Kuanal

James Kuanal

Twitter icon

James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.

James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.

James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by James Kuanal
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications