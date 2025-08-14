"I hope the extra pay was taken out of Ash's 9.75 crores" - Fans slam R Ashwin for his revelation that CSK paid 'extra money' to buy Dewald Brevis

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin recently revealed that the franchise was willing to pay Proteas batting prodigy Dewald Brevis to buy him mid IPL 2025 season, drawing reactions from users on X. Notably, the Chennai-based franchise paid him INR 2.2 crore to buy him for injured Gurjapneet Singh.Brevis’ base price was INR 75 lakh. Surprisingly, the 22-year-old failed to find a buyer at the IPL 2025 mega auction last year.Brevis delivered for CSK, amassing 225 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (via Sportskeeda):“Is he the next AB or the first DB? Brevis had a great time with CSK last year. I came to understand two or three other teams also spoke with him, but they missed picking because of having to pay extra money.” “While picking up a player mid-season, there will be discussions with the player's agent to negotiate on an 'X' amount apart from the base price to acquire his services. CSK were willing to pay the extra money due to which he (Brevis) came into the franchise,&quot; he added.The revelation came after Brevis smashed a 41-ball hundred against Australia in the second T20I.Fans on X, however, slammed R Ashwin for leaking the franchise news. One user wrote:&quot;I hope the extra pay was taken out of Ash's 9.75 crores.&quot;Another user commented:&quot;I Think He Deserves This Amount.&quot;A third user added:&quot;Dude, this guy might be an ipl and test legend but my god he should leave the team rn.&quot;Here are a few more reactions:Not all is well between R Ashwin and CSKThings are not going smoothly between R Ashwin and CSK ahead of IPL 2026 retention. The off-spinner recently claimed that the five-time champions are yet to give him clarity regarding retention and release. Citing an example of his previous IPL franchise, the Rajasthan Royals (RR), he said on his YouTube channel (via ESPNcricinfo):&quot;I played three years for RR. After my 1st year, I got an email from the CEO saying this is your performance, this is our expectation and we're renewing your contract. It's one plus one plus one - the contract renewal. After every season, it's the responsibility of the franchise to communicate to the player if they're retaining or releasing him.&quot;&quot;Every player seeks clarity. As things stand, it's not in my hands. I've just asked for clarity. The situation we're in, all the news floating around, none of it is coming from the players,&quot; Ashwin added.CSK splurged INR 9.75 crore to buy R Ashwin at the IPL 2025 mega auction. The legendary bowler reunited with his old franchise for the first time after 2015. He, however, managed just seven wickets in nine games. With the bat, he scored 33 runs in four innings.