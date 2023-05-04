“I just don't understand, why do they even ask?” - Virender Sehwag on MS Dhoni constantly being asked about IPL retirement 

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag is unhappy with MS Dhoni constantly being asked whether the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be his last. According to the retired opener, repeating the same query doesn’t make any sense.

Ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) IPL 2023 clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday, May 3, Dhoni was asked by Danny Morrison about his thoughts on playing in his "farewell" IPL season. He cheekily replied that he never said this would be his last year, without giving a clear answer.

Reacting to Dhoni again being questioned about his IPL future, Sehwag told Cricbuzz:

“I just don't understand, why do they even ask? Even if it's his last year, why do you have to ask the player? It's his call, let him take that! Maybe he just wanted to get that answer out of Dhoni, that it was indeed his last season. Whether it's his last year or not, only MS Dhoni knows.”

Speaking of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings, the game had to be called off due to rain. CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game. Chennai’s bowlers then reduced LSG to 125/7 as Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana claimed two wickets each.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



The admiration for MS Dhoni and sea of Yellove is constant



#TATAIPL | #LSGvCSK | @msdhoni Rain 🌧 or sunshine
The admiration for MS Dhoni and sea of Yellove is constant

For Lucknow, Ayush Badoni top-scored with an unbeaten 59 off 33 balls. LSG were being led by all-rounder Krunal Pandya in the absence of injured skipper KL Rahul.

“Only MS Dhoni knows when he will retire” - Harbhajan Singh

Sharing his thoughts on the uncertainty over Dhoni’s retirement, his former teammate Harbhajan Singh said that only the man knows when he will retire.

Harbhajan told Star Sports:

“Only MS Dhoni knows when he will retire. I said last year that will play this year. I don't know if he will play next year as well. Yes, if he plays next year, the fans will be happy to see him playing. Fans have always wanted to see him playing."

Another former Indian cricketer, Mohammad Kaif, added that Dhoni is playing more as a mentor for CSK in IPL 2023 than a player. Kaif observed:

“Mahi is no longer playing as a player but as a mentor. He chooses the team. Let's get on the field. He does not tease the seniors much but keeps on teaching the youth all the time. He wants every player, playing under him, to perform well as it will make the team's job easier.”

TEAM MS DHONI #Dhoni @imDhoni_fc



MS Dhoni : Only you have decided it is my last IPL season, not me.



Danny Morrison : How are you enjoying last season, MS Dhoni.?
MS Dhoni : Only you have decided it is my last IPL season, not me.

Under Dhoni, CSK have won five and lost four matches in the ongoing IPL 2023 edition.

