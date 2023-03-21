"I just want to get something from his mindset" - Prerak Mankad on teaming up with LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir in IPL 2023

Prerak Mankad's statistics in T20 cricket make you wonder how he has played just one solitary game in the IPL to date. With an average of 30.24 and a strike rate of 142.60 with the bat, the Saurashtra all-rounder can not only tally consistent runs but also hit the ball a long way.

He gave a superb account of the same during the quarterfinals of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 against Mumbai. With his team in a bit of strife as he walked out with the score reading 72/4, he plundered a 25-ball 61 to power them to a competitive 166/8 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While it wasn't enough to eventually avert defeat, Mankad gave as good an account of himself as one could have asked for. A couple of weeks later, though, his name was a shocking exclusion from the list of retained players by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for IPL 2023.

It didn't go unnoticed by the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), however, as they snapped him up for his base price of ₹20 lakh at the auction in December. Having played a solitary game last season, Mankad - like any player looking to prove himself in the grandest league of them all - will be hoping to get an elongated run of games.

Mankad was in Bangalore a few days ago as part of a rehabilitation program with the physio of LSG. He took time out for an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda and cited consistency and staying fit as his key objectives ahead of the new season with his new team. He said:

"First of all, I need to be consistent. But we will see how things pan out in the new franchise. If I get a chance, I have to capitalize on that. As of now, I am trying to be prepared and fit. I have played the whole domestic season. I’m just trying to get fit before the IPL.

"Particularly in the T20 format, I think the role which I’ll get is more important to me. I have to make sure that whenever I play or whatever I do, I help my team to win that game, irrespective of whether it is Saurashtra or LSG or any other team."

One of the biggest names in the LSG coaching staff is mentor Gautam Gambhir. The former India opener and two-time IPL-winning skipper knows a thing or two about performing under pressure, something which Mankad has developed a bit of a reputation for in domestic cricket.

The Sirohi-born all-rounder is eager to pick Gambhir's brain and learn more about the tricks of that challenging trait of playing under pressure, particularly with Gambhir delivering two incredible clutch knocks in World Cup finals. In this regard, Mankad said:

"I already spent a couple of days with Gautam sir and the LSG team. I just want to know about the mindset that he had during those knocks he played for India at the highest level like the World Cup and then led the side in the IPL.

"I just want to get something from his mindset - what was his mindset during pressure situations, how he read the game, and all. I’ll try and make sure to learn as much as I can from Gauti bhai and the rest of the support staff from LSG."

"I feel like home" - Prerak Mankad on having Saurashtra captain Jaydev Unadkat around at LSG

While IPL 2023 marks Mankad's first stint with the Lucknow franchise, there is a very familiar name joining him in the setup - none other than his captain from Saurashtra, Jaydev Unadkat.

How does he feel at the thought of having one of his go-to people around for the IPL?

"It’s a great feeling. I got picked in the auction and straightaway he called me. I feel like home because whenever I need to talk about my game, be it my bowling, batting or fielding, I straightaway look up to him. He’ll be with me on this big platform so it will really boost me to do well in this great league", said Mankad.

Mankad managed to meet LSG skipper KL Rahul during the team's jersey launch a couple of weeks ago. While he hasn't had a detailed conversation with Rahul yet, it is something he looks forward to in the coming weeks, while he also remains confident of the team's chances of bettering their Eliminator finish from last season. He explained:

"We (KL Rahul and I) just met for the first time during the jersey launch. It was just a normal introduction, nothing else. In the next couple of weeks we will start our preparation in Lucknow. We are very well balanced. In particular I feel we have a good balance because of the all-rounders we have, the overseas and Indian all-rounders as well. We’ll try and make sure we do better than last year."

Mankad has already linked up with the Super Giants' preparatory camp in Lucknow. The team is set to play its first game against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on April 1.

Time will tell if Mankad will get a regular run of games and what role is assigned to him. Given the serious talent at his disposal, it should come as a surprise to nobody if he enjoys a breakout season that catapults his name into the reckoning for further honors.

