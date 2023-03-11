"I kind of went numb for a week to 10 days" - Harshal Patel reacts to sister's death last year

Indian bowler Harshal Patel opened up on the demise of his late sister Archita Patel during last season's IPL and how it affected him at that point.

Harshal, who was sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a sum of INR 10.75 crore in the IPL 2022 auction, had to leave the bio-bubble in Mumbai for Ahmedabad after receiving the shocking news of her sister's death due to severe health complications.

Harshal missed RCB's match against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be alongside his family members in their tough moments. The RCB pcaer was blessed with a son just a week after her sister's untimely demise.

While sharing on how he balanced the two contrary events of his life on the RCB podcast, the 32-year-old said:

"When my sister passed (away), I was in grief for a week. I was in quarantine and talking to my niece and nephew and everyone back home. I can't go and hug them but we were doing it on the phone because that was the only option available."

He added:

"Seven days later my son is born. I kind of went numb for a week to 10 days. I didn't really know what I was feeling, whether I should be happy or sad. It would all come in waves. There were times when I probably cried three-four times in my room every day."

He also said:

"I would see my son on FaceTime and be just extremely joyful and happy. When you have those polar emotions pulling at you constantly, it can be quite draining. I tried to console my family in the best possible way and they tried to console me in the best possible way and got through it."

Harshal Patel's elevation to RCB top bowlers

The IPL 2021 season was endearing for Harshal Patel as it turned out to be a breakthrough moment for him. He picked up 32 wickets in 15 games during his second stint with RCB and became the first uncapped player in the history of the IPL to bag the Purple Cap.

Harshal earned his maiden call for the Indian team in T20Is during the three-match series against New Zealand in November 2021. He was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2022 auction only to be purchased by the same franchise for a staggering price in the two-day event.

