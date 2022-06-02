"I'll never forget" - GT's David Miller unwinds in Maldives after superlative IPL 2022 campaign

Gujarat Titans (GT) batter David Miller had a breathtaking campaign in IPL 2022, making useful contributions in the middle order with the bat.

Many ridiculed the Titans for investing in Miller, who has failed to live up to the hype in the past few IPL seasons. But GT knew exactly what they wanted from the hard-hitting South African. The southpaw was assigned a specific role and and Miller delivered to the best of his potential, guiding Gujarat to the elusive title.

The 32-year-old looked back on the memorable campaign during his short trip to the Maldives. Taking to Instagram, David Miller expressed his gratitude to fans for their continuous support. Sharing a picture from the holiday, Miller wrote:

"Reflecting back on the last 8 weeks.. It’s been an incredible experience, one I’ll never forget!🏆 Thank you for all your messages and support. I can’t thank you all enough! @wmaldives has given me the opportunity and space to reflect, relax and recharge. Thank you for this.!"

The Proteas cricketer had the best season of his entire IPL career. Miller ended the campaign with 481 runs in 16 matches at an average of 68.71 and a strike rate of 142.73.

He played a match-winning 68* against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at Eden Gardens, before another crucial knock of 32* that guided Gujarat Titans to the prestigious trophy.

Miller will next be seen in action during the five-match T20I series against India, which starts on June 9 in Delhi.

There is no way we are going to stifle him or restrict David Miller - Temba Bavuma ahead of India series

Temba Bavuma is confident that IPL 2022 will do David Miller a world of good (Credit: Getty Images)

South Africa will be keen to use Miller's confidence heading into an important series against the Men in Blue. Bavuma also believes the IPL stint will do a world of good for David Miller ahead of a busy season.

Addressing the media before leaving South Africa, the 32-year-old said:

"The confidence that he will bring into the team, we look forward to that. He has performed exceedingly well at the IPL and I'm sure that will do a world of good for his confidence and whatever feelings of insecurity that might be there. The conversations that I have had with David, he has never expressed those types of feelings to me."

Temba Bavuma also stressed that they are open to conversations about David Miller's batting position given that he has largely been successful at the No.5 position in the IPL. However, in his 83 T20I innings for South Africa, Miller has batted at No. 5 only 34 times.

The SA captain further added:

"David is still an integral member within our team and we trust his performances will continue well into the future. In terms of him batting a bit longer, that has always been the conversation over the years when David has done well."

He added:

"He understands where he fits in within the team. If he feels he can add more value in a different position, a conversation can be had in that regard. There is no way we are going to stifle him or restrict David in any manner. That's how we try to treat all the players."

David Miller will hope to continue the momentum going as he resumes duty for the national team in a week's time.

