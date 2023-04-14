"I lost my father due to cancer" - Mohit Sharma dedicates Player of the Match award vs PBKS in IPL 2023 to late father

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohit Sharma made a fantastic comeback to the IPL as his figures of 2/18 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Thursday earned him the Player of the Match award.

The pacer last played an IPL game back in 2020 and on his debut for the Titans, Mohit proved just how useful experience can be. While he was delighted with his performance, it was also an emotional moment for him as he remembered his late father.

Speaking to his GT teammate Mohammed Shami in a video posted by the IPL, here's what Mohit Sharma had to say:

"This was an emotional moment for me when Ashu bhai (Ashish Nehra) told me that I am playing. I was going to play a game after three years and amidst that, I lost my father due to cancer. You want your close ones to be around you when you make comebacks, and so I am dedicating this to my late father."

Mohit Sharma on clear plans given to him by GT

Mohit Sharma believes the clarity in role definition by the GT team management helped him hit the ground running straightaway. He used his variations to full effect and also credited Mohammed Shami for his inputs.

On this, Mohit stated:

"It was pretty clear that I was going to bowl after 10th over. The team management had given me clear instructions and the fact that you and me have played together for so long also helped.

"You will get hit for runs, but the clarity in thought process was important and that I had as you had told me how the pitch is playing."

Mohit also spoke about the right length that was needed on the Moahli pitch:

"I didn't want to be too predictable in my bowling. Hardik was telling me after every 2-3 balls to try a slower bouncer. But I thought it's important to hit the hard lengths as the length ball was getting difficult to hit."

Mohit Sharma proved to be difficult for the PBKS batters to score boundaries off. If he maintains this form, GT could have a sensational variety to their bowling attack.

