"I'm not going to tell his name now"- Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher hints at new South African signing for IPL 2023

IPL 2023 is a few weeks away, but it seems like Mumbai Indians coach Mark Boucher has made a new signing for the franchise ahead of the new season.

In a chat with the host broadcasters during SA20 2023, Mark Boucher subtly confirmed the new South African signing for the forthcoming IPL season.

It is unknown whether the unnamed player will play for Mumbai Indians or any other franchise. There is also a possibility of the player joining as a net bowler.

Here's what Boucher said about IPL 2023 and the South African talent that will be on display in the competition:

"Yes, always nice to have South African flavor. We got another one. I'm not going to tell his name now, but he's gonna be there, but the nice thing is that these guys are youngsters as well, and they are getting some good cricket time in."

Boucher mentioned that he was looking forward to working with the likes of Duan Jansen, Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis at Mumbai Indians. He added:

"They are getting good cricket time in a good competition as we have seen so far. So it's going to be great working with Jansen and Brevis."

Which player could Mark Boucher have approached for IPL 2023?

England & South Africa Net Sessions

Multiple South African players, who remained unsold at the IPL 2023 auction have had an impressive SA20 campaign so far. Roelof van der Merwe, Bjorn Fortuin, Evan Jones, Wayne Parnell and Eathan Bosch are among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

JJ Smuts, Theunis de Bruyn, Leus du Plooy and Grant Roelofsen are a few of the top batters who remained unsold.

It will be interesting to see which player ends up earning an IPL contract ahead of the new season, likely to start in the last week of March.

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Poll : 0 votes