“I’m the one who’s seen it from the non-striker’s end” - Cheteshwar Pujara and wife announce book with interesting perspective during IPL 2025 [Watch]

Indian cricketer Cheteshwar Pujara and his wife Puja have made a huge announcement during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), where the batter is working as an analyst. The cricketer's wife has penned down a book, describing the player's journey from a spouse's perspective.
Pujara and his wife shared a video on Instagram, announcing the launch of their book titled 'The Diary of a Cricketer's Wife'. The Test specialist had been an integral part of the Indian Test team from 2010 to 2023.
He married Puja in 2013, and since then, she has supported him in his his career through ups and downs. In the video shared on Instagram on Wednesday, April 16, Pujara said:
"Hey everyone! I'm Cheteshwar Pujara and I'm really excited to announce a book in partnership with HarperCollins."
"Hello, this must be your journey but I'm the author of the book. I'm the one who's seen it from the non-striker's end. Cheteshwar's exploits on the field are known to many, but much of his journey off the field is known only to a selected few. I truly believe that there's something for everyone in the Cheteshwar Pujara story," Puja added.
Puja further mentioned that the copy was available on pre-order now.
Cheteshwar Pujara has not played for India after the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final
Pujara has represented India in 103 Test matches and five ODI matches. He was even a member of the Chennai Super Kings team that won the IPL 2021 trophy in the UAE.
While Pujara has recorded 19 hundreds and three double centuries for the Indian Test team, the management has seemingly moved on from him after the 2023 World Test Championship Final. In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy series between India and Australia, Pujara worked as a Hindi commentator for Star Sports.
