"I never expected to be a part of the CSK squad" - Tushar Deshpande on his journey in IPL 2022

Tushar Deshpande made his debut for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium.

Although he didn't have a great outing, the Chennai-based franchise have come as a blessing for him. He was with them as a net bowler during IPL 2021, a stint that improved him as a bowler.

The 26-year-old pacer revealed that he didn't expect to be signed by the four-time IPL champions within a year of being with them as a net bowler.

Speaking in a video shared by CSK on social media, Tushar Deshpande said:

"To be honest, I never expected to be a part of the CSK squad just one season after having been a net bowler for them. After the conclusion of IPL 2021, I could see big improvements in my bowling and my approach towards the game, which I would attribute to practicing with big players during my stint as a CSK net bowler."

The fast bowler, who hails from Mumbai, said:

"Bowling to top international players made a huge difference to my game, which I applied in the domestic circuit as well. Whatever I have learnt here bowling to the likes of MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu and other foreign players, I have successfully applied in the domestic cricuit and subsequently saw great results."

Deshpande was signed by the Chennai-based franchise for ₹20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month. With Deepak Chahar out of action due to injury, he is expected to play a decisive role with the new role.

He has previously played five games for Delhi Capitals (in IPL 2020), picking up three wickets.

Tushar Deshpande, who nurtured his skills by bowling to the likes of MS Dhoni and Ambati Rayudu, will hope to repay the trust shown by CSK management.

"The way they treated and handled me was actually like a family" - Tushar Deshpande

The young fast bowler, who comes out as shy, was blown over by how the franchise took care of him last season even though he was only a net bowler.

Tushar continued:

"One thing that comes straightaway in my mind is family. Even when I was a net bowler last year, I felt a bit nervous because I have never been a net bowler for any franchise before. But the way they treated and handled me was actually like a family. So that is the thing that stands out for CSK."

He will hope to put up a better show when CSK play their second game in IPL 2022 against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava